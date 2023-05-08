x

Six UCA Bear senior softball players were honored prior to Friday’s doubleheader sweep of Lipscomb at Farris Field.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

Friday was a historic day for the No. 23 Central Arkansas softball team, sweeping Lipscomb and winning a program-record 39th game after two games. The Bears rolled the Bisons 32-1 over three games, dominating in all three phases of the game.

Game Two: Central Arkansas 8, Lipscomb 0

