Though it may be late September, there may be no bigger regular season game than No. 24/25 Central Arkansas will play this year on Saturday.
The Bears welcome reigning FCS national champion and No.1 Sam Houston State to “The Stripes” as part of the WAC-ASUN Challenge.
“To me, they are one of the best programs, if not the best program playing right now at the Division I FCS level,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “And, really, in the last 15 years you can probably put them in the same sentence as North Dakota State and James Madison, and then probably Sam Houston. That's how much tradition and success they've had over the last decade and a half. So we’ve a ton of respect for Sam Houston, coach (K.C.) Keeler and what they are doing there.”
The two historied Southland Conference foes have played to an even 7-7 record in the series, while UCA has a 5-2 advantage at home.
With the magnitude of this game, along with last week’s crowd of 11,527 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, there are expectations of another large crowd.
“There’s no question that this has playoff ramifications,” Brown said. “We’re in late September, so you don’t tend to think of a game like this being of this magnitude in late September, but it’s huge. I feel like FCS-wise, this will be the second playoff-type atmosphere we’ve played in [this season]. I would consider the Missouri State game a similar atmosphere. They had a great crowd and a playoff caliber team.
“We’ve had an opportunity to play in a game like this already. This time we’re hosting and it’s on ‘The Stripes’ in Conway, and we need a big crowd and I can’t challenge our fans and our community to come out enough and come out and support our guys. You don’t get to host a No. 1 team in the country very often. The last time when we did this was 2017 and that was Sam Houston, and we came away with a huge win that night, which sprang us into a national No. 3 seed and the Southland Conference champions.
“This is a huge game and it’s definitely a playoff-type atmosphere and you’re going to have two great teams on the field, I really believe that.”
The Bears will certainly have their work cut out for them Saturday as the Bearkats sit at 2-0 on the season and are coming off a bye week.
Sam Houston had a 42-16 win over Northern Arizona, who beat Arizona last week, in Week 1, then turned around to beat Southeast Missouri 52-14 in Week 2.
The Bearkats are averaging 560.5 yards through two games and are allowing 343.5 per game.
Sam Houston is getting more yards on the ground than through the air, which is due in large part to junior Ramon Jefferson, who has rushed for 296 yards on 22 attempts, which is good for 13.5 yards per carry.
A big reason for Jefferson’s success on the ground has been the offensive line, which Brown said his defensive line has to be a bit better than they have played through the first three games.
“I still believe our defensive line is one of our strengths,” he said. “Our front seven is very good and we can rotate a ton of guys in. I would like to see them be more playmakers, and that’s my challenge to them leading up to this game. We’re shedding blocks and collapsing the pocket, but we’re almost guys right now. We’re almost making the palys, so that’s the challenge on ourselves to go make the play and finish the play.”
Comparatively, Brown said there are several NFL-type talents on the Sam Houston defensive line.
Brown said the outcome of the game will be determined at the line of scrimmage.
UCA welcomes Sam Houston to “The Stripes” for family day/band day at 4 p.m. Saturday at Estes Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on 91.3 and 94.1 FM as well as ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.