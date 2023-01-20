x

Razorback junior guard Ricky Council IV goes up strong for two against Missouri earlier this season at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas is back home today to play host to Ole Miss, another team that is struggling in SEC play.

Both Arkansas and Ole Miss are 1-5 in SEC play, but the Rebels are coming off a 70-58 road win on Tuesday night at South Carolina. Eric Musselman and the Hogs are coming off a 79-76 loss at Missouri Wednesday night. Musselman gave Ole Miss and coach Kermit Davis credit for getting a road win prior to heading to Arkansas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.