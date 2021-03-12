KATY, Texas – Fifth-seed Central Arkansas got 15 points from Carley Hudspeth and 13 points from first team all-conference forward Lucy Ibeh, while holding Lamar to just 32-percent shooting from the field in a 69-55 win over the fourth-seed Cardinals on Friday in the third-round matchup of the 2021 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Leonard E. Merrell Center.
The Sugar Bears (13-13) will face top-seeded Stephen F. Austin Saturday at 1 p.m.
“We’ve advanced. We’re going to the semifinals,” said an excited UCA coach Sandra Rushing. “This is what you work for, and these ladies have worked, and they have prepared.”
Central Arkansas outscored Lamar (10-14) 25-12 in the fourth quarter behind a defense that limited the Cardinals to just 31 percent from the field as the conference’s second-stingiest scoring defense came to life in the final 10 minutes.
The Sugar Bears limited Lamar’s first team all-conference forward Micaela Wilson to just six points on 2 of 9 shooting from the field.
While the defense shined, the Central Arkansas offense also received contributions from its bench, which produced 22 points.
Reserve senior Hannah Langhi provided the biggest spark off the bench, scoring 12 points for the Sugar Bears.
“That’s one of things we said before the game,” said Rushing of her bench. “You never know when you’re to be called. You should be sitting on the edge of your seat ready to get in because there’s no time to warm up.”
Defense defined the opening 10 minutes, with each team playing a physical style that made scoring a challenge. Lamar got the worst end as the Cardinals missed 13 of their 15 first quarter shots yet managed to trail only 11-10 entering the second quarter.
“I think we took a lot of quick shots,” Cardinals coach Aqua Franklin said. “One of our game plans was to make Central Arkansas work a little bit. We saw sparks of that when we went on our run, so it’s disappointing that we forced a lot of things early on.”
The Cards’ scoring malaise rapidly disappeared in the early moments of the second quarter as they opened with a 13-5 streak that was fueled by Hastings, who capped off the run with a 3-pointer at the 5:30 mark.
Lamar shot 4 of 7 and added a pair of free throws during its outburst, one that gave the Cardinals a 23-15 advantage.
Central Arkansas responded in kind with a 10-0 run as a Briana Trigg basket tied the score at 23-23 with 2:00.
Langhi followed with a jumper that regained the lead for the Sugar Bears at the 1:16 mark, but Jadyn Pimentel responded for Lamar with a jumper in the closing minute to tie the score at 25-25 at the half.
After both teams locked up at a 31-31 tie early in the third quarter, Central Arkansas’ long-range game revealed itself in the form of consecutive treys from Carley Hudspeth, propelling the Sugar Bears to a 37-31 edge with 5:36 remaining in the quarter.
However, Lamar stormed back with a 12-6 spurt, which pulled them even following a free throw from Anyssia Gibbs with a minute left in the third.
Central Arkansas all-conference first teamer Lucy Ibeh’s free throw handed the Sugar Bears a 44-43 edge heading into the fourth quarter.
UCA extended that lead to 52-47 after an Ayanna Trigg basket at the 6:30 mark of the fourth and kept the Cardinals at bay with a defense that held them to 34 percent shooting on the afternoon.
Lamar pulled within 59-55 on a pair of free throws from Micaela Wilson, but a Briana Trigg jumper with 1:21 made it 61-55 and effectively sealed the deal for the Central Arkansas, which scored its final eight points from the free-throw line.
Lamar was led in scoring by the Southland Defensive Player of the Year Pimentel, who finished with 15 points.
Central Arkansas lost both regular-season games against Stephen F. Austin. The Ladyjacks won 85-44 on the road (Jan. 13) and won 82-59 at home (Feb. 22).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.