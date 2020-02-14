Looking for their first road win in two weeks, No. 19 Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Lions of Freed-Hardeman in the American Midwest Conference game of the week, with both first place and a playoff spot hanging in the balance.
CBC (17-6, 13-4 AMC) trailed at halftime and held on to win 75-71 over FHU (14-7, 11-5 AMC).
Darius Williams led the way with 16 points, while Simon Okolue added 15, Quentre Roberts had 11 and Jordan Parker scored 10.
Darius Polley grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds and led the way with five assists.
The Mustangs were plus-three on the glass and held the Lions to 36% shooting in the second half, while shooting 50% themselves, becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the AMC tournament.
The Mustangs scored the first basket of the game on a field goal by Jordan Parker and the Mustangs would hold the lead for most of the first half, with seven ties.
FHU would take their first lead with one second left in the half and led 38-37 at the half.
The Lions opened the second half on a 7-2 run to lead 45-39 with 16:43 left, their largest lead of the game.
With 15:04 left in the game, Parker tied the score for the eighth and final time at 45-45 and a field goal by Okolue with 13:34 left capped a 13-0 run by CBC and gave them a 52-45 lead.
The lead ballooned to 13 (70-57) with 5:26 left before FHU began to close the gap.
CBC went without a field goal over the final 2:14, but salted the game away at the free-throw line.
Next up for the Mustangs in a visit from Lyon on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Lady Mustangs drop contest to No. 12 Lady Lions
Looking to build off a win on Saturday at Stephens, Central Baptist College women's basketball played on the road Thursday against the No. 12 Freed-Hardeman Lady Lions.
CBC (14-9, 10-9 AMC) was held to just six made field goals in the first half and lost to FHU (19-5, 16-2 AMC) 70-46.
Grace Coates had 12 points to lead the way for the Lady Mustangs, who recovered to shoot 43% in the second half.
CBC won the fourth quarter 23-6, but the game was already decided by that point.
Next up for the Lady Mustangs is a visit from No. 11 Lyon on Saturday afternoon at Reddin Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
