Looking to rebound from a tough loss on Thursday night, No. 21 Central Baptist College men's basketball played the Lynx of Lindenwood-Belleville on Saturday for the final time ever in an American Midwest Conference contest.
CBC (13-5, 10-3 AMC) trailed by five at halftime and got hot in the second half to beat LU-Belleville (3-16, 2-11 AMC) 82-71.
Darius Williams led the way with 18 points, Tedrick Wolfe added 15, Jordan Parker had 14 and a career-high tying nine rebounds and Tyrone Alston had 10 points, nine rebounds and a team-best six assists.
CBC shot 74% from the field in the second half and 60% for the game, while winning the rebounding battle 42-24.
LU-Belleville made the first basket of the game before Parker tied the game with his first basket.
The half went back and forth from there, with four ties and 10 lead changes, before the Lynx closed the half on a 5-0 run to lead 38-33 at halftime.
A field goal from Jalen Adams cut the lead to 38-35 to open the second half, and Williams followed with a field goal to cut the deficit to one.
Alston gave the Mustangs the lead at 39-38 on an assist from Williams before the Lynx responded and retook the lead.
The two teams traded the lead three more times before CBC went on a 23-6 run over 6:17 to take a 64-49 lead with 10:34 left in the game.
CBC led by at least eight for the rest of the game to finish with a season sweep of the Lynx.
Next up for CBC is a return to Reddin Fieldhouse on Jan. 30 to take on the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange.
Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Third quarter struggles doom Lady Mustangs against Lynx
Playing their final game of a four-game road trip Saturday, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the Lynx of Lindenwood-Belleville for the final time as American Midwest Conference members, as LU-B will not be in the AMC next year.
CBC (11-7, 7-7 AMC) led 39-34 at halftime, but made only two field goals in a third quarter that saw them get outscored 22-8 as it fell 67-58 to the Lynx (12-6, 9-5 AMC).
Grace Coates had her second straight double-double and was joined in double figures scoring by Sierra Carrier and Holly Allen.
The Lady Mustangs were able to hold the Lynx to 41% shooting from the field and force 15 turnovers compared to committing just 13.
Coates had a career-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Carrier posted 12 points.
Allen had 10 points after not scoring against Missouri Baptist on Thursday, and Aaliyah Cash led the way in assists with five.
Brianna Mueller had a game-high 24 points for the Lynx, while Zaria Valle grabbed 12 rebounds for Lindenwood-Belleville.
The Lynx grabbed 40 rebounds to 36 for the Lady Mustangs.
CBC returns home for its next game, which is Thursday night against Hannibal-LaGrange. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
