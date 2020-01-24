Looking to start the second half of American Midwest Conference play on a high note, No. 21 Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Spartans of Missouri Baptist on Thursday on the road.
CBC (12-5, 9-3 AMC) trailed at halftime and went cold in the second half, splitting the season series with MBU (12-6, 8-4 AMC) 72-61.
Darius Williams led the way in scoring for the Mustangs with 13 points, while Jalen Adams chipped in with 12.
CBC was outrebounded and out shot from the field, but won the turnover battle, committing 15 to the Spartans' 17.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip Saturday to Belleville, Illinois, for an AMC tilt against the Lynx of Lindenwood-Belleville. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.
Lady Mustangs lose to Spartans
Looking for a season sweep of Missouri Baptist, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the Spartans on Thursday in an American Midwest Conference matchup at the Petty Center.
CBC (11-6, 7-6 AMC) struggled in the third quarter, scoring only two points and falling 70-47 to MBU (6-11, 6-7 AMC).
Grace Coates and Reagan Roetzel were the co-leading scorers for the Mustangs with 11 each and Coates earned her first career double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds.
CBC struggled shooting the basketball all night, making only 15 field goals and six 3-pointers.
The Lady Mustangs are back on the floor on Saturday in Belleville, Illinois, for an AMC matchup with Lindenwood-Belleville. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.
CBC wrestling falls in dual with Missouri Baptist
Competing for the first time in nine days, Central Baptist College wrestling was back on the mat Thursday for a dual against Missouri Baptist on the Williams Baptist campus.
CBC got three wins, but fell to the Spartans 36-18.
Brian Mas, Raivyn Alicea and Cody Freeman all earned victories.
Mas, wrestling at 133 pounds, won by fall at the 2:12 mark over Jonathan Cochrum.
Raivyn Alicea, wrestling at 157 pounds, won by fall at the 2:54 mark and heavyweight Cody Freeman won by forfeit.
Kishma Davis, wrestling at 149, lost a close match by fall and Dwayne Jennings at 197 pounds lost by fall at 1:25.
The Mustangs will take eight days off and be back on the mat on Feb. 1 in Marshall, Missouri, for the Missouri Valley College Invitational.
