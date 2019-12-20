No. 18 CBC men quiet Owls with stifling defense

Playing in their final game of the 2019 calendar and looking to run its winning streak to seven in a row, the No. 18 Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Owls of William Woods in an American Midwest Conference showdown at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (9-2, 6-0 AMC) used stifling defense to hold the Owls (6-6, 3-3 AMC) to under 30% shooting from the field in a 72-57 win.
The 6-0 start marks a first in AMC play ever for CBC and the seven wins in a row are the third longest winning streak in the last three years, after CBC had streaks of 14 and nine in a row the last two seasons.
The Mustangs shot 47% from the field and held William Woods to 29% from the floor, including 20% in the first half, and won both the rebounding battle (49-39) and the turnover battle, committing just 14 compared to forcing 19.
Simon Okolue had his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Darius Williams chipped in 10, while Darius Polley had a season-high 10 assists.
The lead changed three times in the opening 4:32 of the contest before a pair of free throws by Quentre Roberts gave CBC a 9-8 lead.
William Woods came back to tie the score at 11 with 13:38 left in the first, but a basket by JaNiro Lane started CBC on a 29-9 run to end the quarter, including holding William Woods without a field goal for the final 10:46 of the half, to lead 40-20 at the break.
CBC didn't slow down the rest of the game, never seeing the lead drop below 15 at any point and cruising to their seventh win in a row.
The Mustangs will rest up until Jan. 4, when they resume AMC play at Lyon.
:CBC women use strong fourth quarter to down Owls
Playing in their first regular season game in 12 days, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Owls of William Woods on Thursday in an American Midwest Conference contest.
The Lady Mustangs (7-2, 4-2 AMC) scored 24 points in the final quarter to down the Owls (8-3, 3-3 AMC) 68-65.
Holly Allen led four Lady Mustangs in double figures with 22 points, while Aaliyah Cash chipped in 16, Kory Westerman added 13 and Sierra Carrier had 12.
Carrier led the way in rebounding with nine and the Lady Mustangs assisted on 16 of their 22 field goals, led by three each from Westerman and Cash.
The shooting battle was even, with CBC hitting 42% of its shots, compared to 41% for WWU.
The Lady Mustangs also shot 36% from three, compared to 32% for the Owls.
Westerman opened the scoring for CBC with a pair of free throws to make it 2-0 before Woods' Peyton Greenlee, who led all scorers with 28 points, hit her first of five threes on the night to give the Owls a 3-2 lead.
An Allen three answered back to make it 5-3 and the teams would go back and forth, ending the quarter tied at 15 each.
An Owl layup gave them a 17-15 lead in the first 1:12 of the second quarter before a three from Carrier gave CBC the lead back at 18-17.
The lead never reached more than three for either team at any point before Cash ended the half with a floater in the paint to put the Lady Mustangs up 28-25 at recess.
The third period saw neither team lead by more than four points and there were six ties in the period.
WWU would get a layup with four seconds left in the quarter and lead 45-44 heading to the fourth.
With 8:55 left in the game, Greenlee's fourth three extended the Owl lead to 48-44.
Allen responded 53 seconds later with her own three to cut the lead to one at 48-47.
A free throw by Cash with 7:16 left tied the game for the 14th time, at 48-48, and a three by Westerman 24 seconds later gave CBC a 51-48 lead that it never relinquished.
The Owls never got closer than two again and CBC survived a Greenlee 3-point attempt at the buzzer to hang on for the win.
The Lady Mustangs end the 2019 calendar year at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host the Stars of Stephens College at Reddin Fieldhouse.
