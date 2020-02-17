Having clinched a playoff spot by winning on Thursday night, No. 19 Central Baptist College men's basketball was back at Reddin Fieldhouse for the third consecutive Saturday this time hosting American Midwest Conference rival Lyon College.
CBC (18-6, 14-4 AMC) never trailed, leading by 17 at the half and cruising to a 71-61 win over Lyon (14-10, 11-7 AMC).
Tedrick Wolfe led four Mustangs in double figures scoring with 18 points, while Tyrone Alston contributed 14, Jordan Parker added 10 and Darius Williams added 10. Simon Okolue grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, and Darius Polley handed out five assists.
CBC was dominant on the glass, outrebounding the Scots 50-26 and held Lyon to just 24% shooting in the first half.
Wolfe scored the first basket of the game, and Zach Hudson added the second basket to make it 4-0 early.
Lyon kept it close until the 13:26 mark, when CBC put the game away with an 18-0 run that spanned 9:12 and held Lyon without a field goal for over 10 minutes.
The Mustangs took their foot off the gas in the second half, allowing the Scots to get within seven, but never closer.
CBC hit four of their final six free throws to seal the victory.
Next up for CBC is a trip to Williams Baptist on Tuesday night for another AMC rivalry. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
CBC women’s basketball falls short against No. 11 Lyon
Returning home for the first time in two weeks, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the No. 11 Lyon Scots on Saturday in an American Midwest Conference battle.
CBC (14-10, 10-10 AMC) led at the half, but struggled in the third quarter and dropped the contest to Lyon (23-2, 19-1 AMC) 66-51.
Alaina Ellis led the way scoring for the Mustangs with 11 points, while Grace Coates added 10 to go with eight rebounds.
Holly Allen also led the way with three assists.
Macey Decker opened the scoring 12 seconds in with a jumper in the paint to give CBC a quick lead, but a Lyon three handed them the lead right back 48 seconds later.
Neither team scored for the next 3:04 until Lyon extended their lead to 5-2 on a layup.
The Mustangs continued to chip away and took the lead back at 11-9 on an Ellis three with 1:52 left in the first.
Lyon took the lead back on free throws before another Ellis three with 27 seconds left in the quarter gave the Mustangs a 14-12 lead after one.
Lyon immediately tied the game in the second and the two teams would swap the lead four times and hold three ties in the quarter.
A jumper from Ellis gave CBC a 23-21 lead with 5:21 left in the half, and it led for the rest of the half, closing on a 9-6 run to lead 30-27 at the break.
The third quarter was the quarter that made the difference as Lyon started the quarter on a 9-0 run over the first 4:09 and put the game away from there, extending the lead to as many as 18 in the fourth before bringing the score to its final margin.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Walnut Ridge on Tuesday night for an AMC contest against Williams Baptist.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Mustang baseball ends weekend with split against Northwestern College
Looking to extend their best start in program history, Central Baptist College baseball took on the Red Raiders of Northwestern College Saturday at Chickasha High School.
CBC (9-2) did not find as much success, losing game one 16-11 before dropping game two 5-4 to NWC (2-2).
Dillon Bonee and Fernando Escapita were the starters and only Escapita factored in the decision in his start.
Griffith Olinde homered in both games while Jay French, Jared Jones and Alex Flores joined the home run party in game one.
The Mustangs open their American Midwest Conference schedule next weekend with a visit from Missouri Baptist.
Friday's doubleheader, with first pitch at noon from Victory Field, will begin the three-game series.
CBC softball ends Purple and Gold Tournament 3-1
After going 1-1 on the first day of the LSU-A Purple and Gold Tournament, the Central Baptist College softball team took on Texas A&M-Texarkana and Texas Wesleyan in the final two games of the tournament.
CBC (8-1) finished the weekend strong, shutting out TAMU-T 6-0 before beating Texas Wesleyan 8-4.
Kym House earned the win in both games, starting game one and coming in to relieve in game two.
Rachael Jones hit the lone home run of the day in the first game.
CBC will make their 2020 home debut on Friday on the first day of the Mustang Meltdown.
CBC will play No. 21 LSU-Alexandria in the first game at 1 p.m. and then end the day with a game against Baker with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.