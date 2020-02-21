Looking to stay in sole possession of first place in the American Midwest Conference, No. 21 Central Baptist College men's basketball returned to the site of the 2019 AMC Tournament championship game Thursday against Park.
CBC (18-8, 14-6 AMC) struggled all night, shooting 32% from the field in a 61-57 loss to the Pirates (19-6, 14-6 AMC).
Darius Williams led the way in scoring and was joined in double figures by two other Mustangs.
CBC got dominated on the glass and won the turnover battle, but couldn't keep Park down in the second half, as the Pirates shot 61% from the floor.
William had 13 points, while Tedrick Wolfe and Zach Hudson had 10 points and seven points each. Tyrone Alston finished with six assists.
CBC committed 14 turnovers and forced 19.
Shahadah Camp scored 16 points and had six assists, while Earnest Myles III grabbed 15 rebounds.
CBC gets a week off before it returns home for its final two games of the regular season, starting Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. against Columbia.
CBC women finishes season sweep of Park
Looking to end a three-game losing skid, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the Pirates of Park University on Thursday in an American Midwest Conference meeting.
CBC (15-11, 11-11 AMC) won every quarter except the fourth and won 73-68 over Park (6-18, 3-18 AMC).
Holly Allen led the way with 17 points, while Aaliyah Cash chipped in with 12 points and a team-leading six assists and Kory Westerman also scored 12 and had a team-high six rebounds.
The Mustangs were plus-11 (48-37) on the glass and had 23 offensive rebounds, which led to 27 second chance points.
Macey Decker scored the first basket of the game 48 seconds in and CBC led 2-0.
Park went on a 5-0 run then to take a 5-2 lead before CBC scored six unanswered again to lead 8-5.
Park would cut the lead down to one on three separate occasions, but the Lady Mustangs led 19-15 after a quarter.
The Pirates cut the lead to one again to open the second, but CBC responded, going on a 7-0 run to lead 25-18 midway through the quarter.
From there, Park tied the score twice, once at 28-all and the second time at 31-31 at the break.
The Pirates led most of the way through the third quarter before Allen hit a three, of which she had four in the game, to give CBC a 40-39 lead with 4:56 left in the third.
The two teams traded the lead twice before the Lady Mustangs took control and ended the third up 49-44.
Westerman stretched the lead to seven to start the fourth, but the Pirates battled back, tying the game for the third time with 6:09 left and taking the lead with 5:23 left.
With 4:52 left in the game, Allen tied the score at 57 with a three and Park took the lead back before Westerman hit a three to put CBC up for good at 60-59 with 3:50 remaining.
CBC went on a 10-0 run and close out the game to finish the season sweep.
Next up for CBC is a visit from Columbia a week from Thursday.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
