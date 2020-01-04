Carrying a seven-game winning streak into 2020, No. 18 Central Baptist College men's basketball opened the new year Saturday on the road at American Midwest Conference rival Lyon.
CBC (9-3, 6-1 AMC) saw its winning streak snapped, trailing 36-22 at the half and falling 65-61 to Lyon (10-4, 6-1 AMC).
Jordan Parker led three players in double figures scoring for the Mustangs, scoring a season-high 17 points.
CBC shot below 40% from the field and was just 3 of 22 from three, while hitting a season-high 84% from the free-throw line.
Darius Polley had 14 points, while Tyrone Alston had 13 points and two assists off the bench.
Javonni Harrell grabbed a season-best nine rebounds, and CBC won the rebounding battle 39-26.
The Lyon’s Ray Price had a game-high 23 points, including 19 in the first half.
Hunter Daley led with the Scots eight rebounds and three assists.
Lyon shot 46% from the field and committed just 15 turnovers, forcing 20.
CBC opens the home portion of the 2020 calendar year on Tuesday night when it welcome Williams Baptist into Reddin Fieldhouse.
Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
:Lady Mustangs drop contest to No. 18 Scots
Looking to extend its winning streak to five in a row, Central Baptist College women's basketball opened the 2020 calendar year Saturday with a trip to in-state American Midwest Conference rival No. 18 Lyon College.
CBC (8-3, 5-3 AMC) got behind early and never recovered, falling to Lyon (12-1, 8-0 AMC) 76-47.
Sierra Carrier led the way in both scoring and rebounding for the Lady Mustangs, posting 13 and seven, respectively.
CBC shot just 33% from the field and were just 2 of 20 from three for the game, while Lyon was led by a 23-point, 10-rebound effort from Liz Henderson, shot 42% from the floor and 36% from three for the contest.
CBC will play its first home game on 2020 on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. against Williams Baptist.
