Playing just its second doubleheader at home this season, No. 16 Central Baptist College softball hosted the Royals of Ecclesia College on Saturday at City of Colleges Park.
CBC (15-2) handled the Royals (1-7) easily, taking game one 8-1 before run ruling them in game two 14-0.
Kym House and Allie Burroughs were the starters in the doubleheader.
CBC hit five home runs combined, two in the first game and three in the second, while Burroughs and Kalyne Powell combined for a no-hitter in game two.
Burroughs started and went three hitless innings in game two, striking out four and walking one.
Powell relieved Burroughs, throwing two perfect innings with four strikeouts to finish the 26th no-hitter in program history and the second combined no-no in as many seasons.
CBC heads to the road for their first two American Midwest Conference series of the season next weekend.
CBC will play at Hannibal-LaGrange in a doubleheader on Friday before a meeting with No. 6 Columbia at their place on Saturday.
Mustangs baseball lose series to William Woods
Looking for another American Midwest Conference series win, Central Baptist College baseball took on the Owls of William Woods on Saturday.
CBC (19-5, 6-3 AMC) held a lead for most of the game, but ended up losing 8-7 on a walk-off single in the ninth to WWU (9-9, 2-7 AMC).
Dillon Bonee started and was brilliant, throwing 8.1 innings and allowing five hits and five runs, striking out 10 with five walks in a no decision.
CBC also hit three home runs on the afternoon, one each from Griffith Olinde, Wille Baez and Alex Flores.
CBC scored a pair in the first on Baez's home run, his fifth of the season, to make it 2-0.
The Mustangs would make it 3-0 in the third on Olinde's 11th home run of the season and tacked on another in the fourth on a single by Jacob Rose.
After neither team scored for the next three innings, CBC plated two more runs on Flores' second home run of the season to make it 6-0.
Olinde led off the ninth with a walk, and was pinch run for Gage Harris.
Harris would move to second on an error and third on a passed ball and then score on a double from Will Hodges to make it 7-0 and setup drama in the ninth.
Bonee started the ninth and retired one batter, but left in with the two on and one out, replaced by Blaine Burge.
Burge hit the first batter he faced to load the bases, and then allowed a two-run double followed by a run-scoring single and an error.
Caleb Muns came in and get the first batter he faced to pop out to first for the second out before walking a batter with the score tied at 7-7 to put runners on first and second and was replaced by Fernando Escapita.
Escapita allowed the walk-off single that capped an eight-run ninth for William Woods and give them the series win.
Up next for CBC is a mid-week AMC series with Williams Baptist.
First pitch for Tuesday's doubleheader is set for noon.
CBC runs at Hendrix Alumni Relays
Competing for the second straight weekend, Central Baptist College track and field ran Saturday at the Hendrix Alumni Relays at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
CBC was able to podium in three different events.
Cody McKnight won two events, running a 10.95 in the 100-meter event and a 22.06 in the 200-meters to win both of those.
Ally Swaim was the other podium finisher, placing third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.88.
The Mustangs are back on the track next week at the UCA Spring Opener at the Stevens Track Complex.
