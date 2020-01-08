No. 18 CBC wins wild game against Williams Baptist

Looking to rebound from its first loss in American Midwest Conference play, No. 18 Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted Williams Baptist on Tuesday in its first home game of 2020.
In a game that featured 18 lead changes and 10 ties, No. 18 CBC (10-3, 7-1 AMC) was able to power past WBU (4-7, 3-4 AMC) 84-78.
Simon Okolue posted his fifth double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing a career-high 14 rebounds to lead four Mustangs in double figures scoring.
Darius Williams chipped in 19 off the bench, while Tyrone Alston contributed with 16 points and Jalen Adams added 14, also off the bench, with Darius Polley handing out eight assists.
CBC shot 48% from the field, compared to 44% for Williams Baptist, won the rebounding battle 42 to 35 and had a season-low 11 turnovers against 21 assists, forcing 15 turnovers and only allowing 12 assists.
The first half was dominated by CBC early, as the Mustangs raced out to an 18-8 lead with 13:05 left in the half, before the Eagles began to chip away, with neither team leading by more than nine at any point in the half.
The lead changed hands five times and the score was tied five times, but the Eagles held a 40-39 lead at the halftime break.
WBU extended the lead to two with a free throw 14 seconds into the second half, before the Mustangs regained the lead 42-41 on an Alston free throw and a layup by Williams with 16:41 left.
For the next 10 minutes of game time, neither team led by more than two at any point, with CBC holding a 67-65 with 6:41 left in the contest.
With 6:09 left in the game, Alston hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to five, and WBU never got closer than four the rest of the night, as Alston closed the game hitting five of six free throws over the final 25 seconds to give CBC the win.
The Mustangs will be back on the court at Reddin Fieldhouse on Thursday when they host a rematch of the 2019 AMC Tournament Championship game against Park.
Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
