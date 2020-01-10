No. 18 men's basketball downs Park in AMC game of the week

After winning a back-and-forth game against Williams Baptist on Tuesday night, No. 18 Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted Park University on Thursday in both a rematch of the 2019 American Midwest Conference Tournament championship game and the AMC Game of the Week.
CBC (11-3, 8-1 AMC) led at the half 41-31 and buckled down on defense in the second half to beat Park (11-3, 6-3 AMC) 81-55 and move to 7-0 at Reddin Fieldhouse this season.
Simon Okolue posted his second straight double-double and sixth of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing a career-high 16 rebounds.
Darius Williams also finished in double figures with 15 points, while Darius Polley added 11 to go with a team-high six assists.
The Mustangs outrebounded the Pirates 48-39 and forced 22 turnovers, while committing only 13.
CBC also shot 44% from the field and had 22 assists on 32 field goals, holding Park to 38% shooting from the floor, 6% from three (1 of 17) and 36% at the free-throw line.
The Pirates made the first basket of the game 19 seconds in and nine seconds later, Polley tied it at two.
A pair of Polley free throws made it 4-2 early, but the Pirates tied for the second and final time at 4-4 with 17:49 left in the first half.
A LaTron Thomas layup with 17:43 left in the first gave CBC a 6-4 lead, and it led throughout, pushing the lead to 41-31 at halftime, highlighted by a huge dunk from Polley at the 15:01 mark over two Park defenders.
The Mustangs opened the second half with a three from Jordan Parker to stretch the lead to 13, and the lead never fell under double digits again, as CBC led by as many as 28 points late in the half.
CBC is off for the next seven days.
It returns to the court Jan. 16, in Columbia, Missouri, where it will face the Cougars of Columbia College in an AMC tilt.
Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
:Allen’s big night leads CBC past Park
Looking to rebound after a tough loss to Williams Baptist on Tuesday night, Central Baptist College hosted American Midwest Conference opponent Park at Reddin Fieldhouse this evening.
Holly Allen had a big night scoring and rebounding to lift CBC (9-4, 6-4 AMC) past Park (4-8, 1-8 AMC) 72-58.
Allen finished with 22 points on a career-high six made threes and also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds.
Kory Westerman also had a good night rebounding the basketball, posting 12 to give her 28 over the last two games.
CBC outrebounded the Pirates 48-36 in the contest and hit nine threes to just five for Park.
CBC never trailed in the game and held Park to 26% shooting from the floor in the second half and 1 of 10 from three.
CBC raced out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and led 20-7 at the end of one.
A frantic second quarter, which saw 44 combined points, went to CBC as well, and it went to the locker room up 43-28.
Park made the first basket of the second half to cut the lead to 43-30.
CBC then went on a 9-2 run to gain its largest lead of the night, 53-32, with 5:46 left in the third.
The Pirates chipped the lead down to 10 twice in the fourth quarter, but free throws allowed the Lady Mustangs to push the score to its final margin.
Next up for CBC is a nonconference visit from in-state rival Crowley's Ridge on Tuesday night.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
