No. 21 Mustang men lead wire-to-wire in win over STLCOP

Coming off a stunning defeat on Thursday night, No. 21 Central Baptist College men's basketball looked to rebound Saturday in an American Midwest Conference contest against the Eutectics of St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
CBC (12-4, 9-2 AMC) led the entire game and cruised to a 93-72 win over STLCOP (3-14, 1-10 AMC).
Darius Williams led four Mustangs in double figures scoring with 23 points, while Simon Okolue added 14, Jalen Adams had 11 and Jordan Parker chipped in with 10.
Parker was also the rebounding leader, grabbing a season-best eight and Tyrone Alston led in assists with seven.
CBC was plus 19 on the glass (48-29) and committed a season-low nine turnovers.
The Mustangs also shot 49% from the field and made seven threes.
The Mustangs put the game away early, opening the game on an 11-0 inside the first four minutes.
The Eutectics responded, but CBC still led 49-37 at the halftime break.
Back-to-back threes from Adams and Williams opened the second half as the Mustangs stretched the lead to 18.
STLCOP got the lead down to 11 at one point, but the Mustangs stretched the lead back out and cruised to the win.
CBC is off until Jan. 23 when it heads to Belleville, Illinois, to face the Lynx of Lindenwood-Belleville. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
:CBC women uses strong third quarter to beat Eutectics
Coming off a tough loss Thursday in Columbia, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the Eutectics of St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Saturday in an American Midwest Conference game at STLCOP Gymnasium.
CBC (11-5, 7-5 AMC) trailed at halftime, but outscored STLCOP (5-12, 2-10 AMC) 22-3 in the third quarter and held on in the fourth for a 76-69 win.
Sierra Carrier led the way for the Lady Mustangs with a game-high 22 points, while Grace Coates added 19, a new career-high for her, and Holly Allen added 12.
Coates and Carrier were the co-rebounding leaders, adding nine each, while Kory Westerman tied her career-high in assists with six.
The Mustangs won the game on the glass, outrebounding STLCOP 40-23 and going a season-best 19 of 22 at the free-throw line.
CBC raced out to a 5-0 lead early and stretched it to 7-2 with 7:06 left in the first quarter.
The Eutectics fought back, however, taking an 11-9 lead at one point before CBC recaptured the lead and then gave it away again, and it would trail 17-15 after one.
College of Pharmacy started the second quarter hot, opening with a 12-5 run over the first 2:40 to take its largest lead of the game 29-19.
CBC chipped away from there, and went into halftime trailing 40-38.
The Lady Mustangs took control of the game in the first 3:45 of the third quarter when they opened on an 11-0 run to take a 49-40 lead.
Carrier opened the quarter with a field goal and followed that with another field goal on the next possession.
A third Carrier field goal, this one off a turnover, continued the run and it was capped by a three from Coates and a two from Westerman.
CBC led from there, closing the third ahead 60-43 before salting the game away at the free-throw line late.
CBC is off until Jan. 23, when it begins the second half of AMC play in Belleville, Illinois, against the Lynx of Lindenwood-Belleville. Tip-off will be at 5:30 p.m.
