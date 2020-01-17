No. 21 Mustangs upset by Columbia on cold shooting night

Coming off a dominating effort in the win over Park, No. 21 Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Cougars of Columbia College on Thursday in an American Midwest Conference tilt at the Southwell Complex.
CBC (11-4, 8-2 AMC) got off to a terrible start, shooting just 33% in the first half, falling behind 51-28 at the half before getting upset 89-68 by the Cougars (11-7, 6-4 AMC).
Darius Polley led five Mustangs in double figures scoring and also led in assists, while Tedrick Wolfe, who made his first start of the season, led the team in rebounds.
CBC committed just 13 turnovers and had 46 rebounds, both equaling the totals of Columbia, but the Cougars won the game shooting the basketball, making 11 threes to just two for CBC.
They also made 52% of their shots from the field, while the Mustangs shot just 35% from the floor on the night.
Polley scored 16 points and had three assists on the night, while Simon Okolue had 12 points.
Wolfe had seven rebounds and add 11 points.
Darius Williams finished with 11 points, and Tyrone Alston finished with 10.
Columbia’s Justin Shaw led the way with 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
The Mustangs continue their road trip on Saturday in St. Louis against College of Pharmacy. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
:Lady Mustangs lose to No. 15 Columbia
Coming off a historic non-conference win on Tuesday night, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the No. 15 Cougars of Columbia College on Tuesday in an American Midwest Conference contest.
CBC (10-5, 6-5 AMC) got off to a slow start and couldn't recover, falling 82-50 to CC (13-3, 9-1 AMC).
Aaliyah Cash was the only Mustang to finish in double figures scoring, while Grace Coates led in rebounds and Reagan Roetzel led in assists in her Lady Mustang debut.
CBC's bright spot was forcing 16 Cougar turnovers and only being -3 in rebounding margin.
Cash had 13 points, while Coates grabbed her season-best with eight rebounds and Roetzel had two assists in her season debut.
CBC shot 28% from the field, 19% from three and 64% from the free-throw line.
CBC also had 40 rebounds and committed 19 turnovers.
Coumbia’s Jordan Alford led with a game-high 15 points and also had six assists.
Raegan Wieser led with eight rebounds.
Columbia shot 46% from the field and made 14 3-pointers, while shooting 77% at the free-throw line.
CC also had 43 rebounds and committed 16 turnovers.
The Lady Mustangs are back on the court on Saturday in St. Louis against the College of Pharmacy. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
