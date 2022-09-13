The Conway Wampus Cats rolled past Springdale 51-14 on Friday to improve to 2-0 on the season and retain the second spot in the Arkansas Sports Media Football Poll.
Conway is ranked second behind four-time Class 7A state champion Bryant, which has been the No. 1 team since the poll started 4 years ago.
