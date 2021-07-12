HOT SPRINGS — Former Hendrix standout Joe Nooner was inducted into the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) Hall of Fame during a banquet Friday at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Nooner, a Conway native who was enshrined into the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2015 and West Memphis High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, was an inductee of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association (AHSCA).
The AHSCA, Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association (AHSAAA) and Arkansas Officials Association (AOA) form the AAA.
The 1964 Conway High School undefeated football squad, the only such team in school history for which Nooner played, is set to be inducted into the Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame in September.
Nooner spent 35 seasons (1975-2009) as the West Memphis head boys' and girls' track and field coach and led the boys' program to six state championships (1973, 1974, 1983, 1984, 1994, 1995).
The Blue Devils won three girls' conference championships and 15 boys' conference championships.
Nooner also coached four student-athletes who became collegiate All-Americans.
Nooner also spent 21 seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Blue Devils football team.
In his induction speech, Nooner credited his faculty advisor Bob Courtway for helping to get his start into coaching.
From 1961-92, Courtway served many roles at Hendrix, including director of athletics, head men's and women's swimming coach and professor of physical education. The aquatics center on campus is named in his honor.
Nooner also served as president of the Arkansas Track Coaches Association for two terms.
Nooner was a thrower at Hendrix for four seasons (1966-69).
As a co-captain in 1969, Nooner set a program record in the shot put with a toss of 14.96 meters, a mark which stood until 2019.
The Hall of Fame for the AHSCA and the AOA formed in 1995. The AHSAAA began its honors in 2007.
The three organizations combined into one Hall of Fame banquet in 2013.
The Hall of Fame selections were released by the executive committees of each organization.
