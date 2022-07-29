After what seemed like 10 years, the Central Arkansas Bears will have a new quarterback this fall.
Former UCA star Breylin Smith played his final season in 2021. Northern Iowa transfer Will McElvain will be under center for UCA this fall.
McElvain played three seasons for the Panthers, also an NCAA Division I FCS school. He was the starting quarterback for the 2019 and 2021 spring seasons. He started the 2021 season as the starter but lost his starting job in Week 2 to Theo Day during a game at Sacramento State. Later in the season, he announced his intentions to transfer. McElvain came to UCA for the spring semester and won the starting job.
“Breylin is a young man who was the face of our program for three or four years,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “He holds school records. The ability he had on the field to lead and the intangibles he had is obviously something you can’t replace. We’ve done a good job, not only recruiting the young players, but we’ve recruited really good in the transfer portal with our quarterbacks.
“We’ve got a young man in Will McElvain, who has got starting experience. He was a freshman All-American at the University of Northern Iowa. He has really solidified that position through spring and summer workouts.”
Brown said there are some young quarterbacks who can help as well, including freshman Austin Myers from Vilonia, and transfer Clifton McDowell, who previously played at Louisiana-Lafayettte.
“We’ll be fine at quarterback,” Brown said.
Brown said McElvain won the job because “bottom line, you can’t replace experience.”
“Will’s got 16 of 17 starts under his belt,” Brown said. “He was the starting quarterback at Northern Iowa when they almost beat Iowa State as a true freshman. He’s been there and done that. When you are talking about the quarterback position and thriving and being good at it, you can’t replace experience. I don’t care what you are coming from or what offense you ran. We’re just teaching him a new language. It’s the same stuff.”
Brown said McElvain was “so poised.”
“That’s what separated him from a lot of those young guys, who are maybe working their way into have a chance to compete and be the starter,” Brown said. “He just had that experience and that poise. He’s a head up on most of our room in there.”
Brown said McElvain is a more mobile quarterback than Smith was.
“Breylin wasn’t a dual-threat quarterback,” Brown said. “He was a great passer. He could move a little bit. But the guys we’ve got in that room right now are really true dual-threat guys. They can really run the ball as well as throw when have to.”
During his freshman season at Northern Iowa, McElvain completed 53 percent of his passes in 15 games, throwing for 2,778 yards and 20 touchdowns against only seven interceptions. He rushed for 372 yards and a touchdown.
During the spring 2021 season, McElvain played in 5 of 6 games. Completing 51 percent of his passes for 938 yards and one touchdown. He threw 2 interceptions.
McElvain said he feels comfortable at UCA.
“It’s kind of a blessing,” he said. “I had a new offensive coordinator every year [at Northern Iowa]. I had to learn a new offense. Now that I’ve come down here, the transition has been easier for me than it might have been for a lot of guys. It’s been pretty smooth so far.”
McElvain said he thinks the Bears will play “a lot faster” that Northern Iowa did.
“We’re going to spread the field a little more,” he said. “Maybe, we’ll throw the ball a little more than we did up there. There are going to be some subtle differences, but, at the end of the day, it’s still football.”
UCA opens the 2022 season Sept. 1 at home against Missouri State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Estes Stadium.
