Conway’s Buzz Bolding Arena saw a pair of heavyweight bouts Friday as Conway High School hosted Fort Smith Northside High School for a girls/boys doubleheader.
Two of the top teams in the state met in the girls game as the No. 2 Conway Lady Cats fell to No. 3 Fort Smith Northside 65-62.
Conway’s trio of junior Jaiden Thomas, sophomores Chloe Clardy and Savannah Scott met with Northside’s duo of senior Jersey Wolfenbarger, who has established herself as one of the nation’s best prep players, and Tracey Bershers.
It was Wolfenbarger and Bershers that stood tall at the end as the two combined for 30 of 65 Lady Bears points.
Conway delivered the first blow in the fight as Thomas and Clardy hit 3s to start the game, while Northside didn’t score its first points until two minutes into the game.
From there, it seemed as the Lady Cats put up points, the Lady Bears doubled that.
After those first two Conway 3-pointers, Northside went on a 17-7 run to close out the quarter as the Lady Bears got a lot of production out of junior Haitiana Releford.
Releford was Northside’s leading scorer alongside senior Jalyn Ford, who scored five each.
It was a slow first quarter for Wolfenbarger offensively as she scored just four points, but she really jump started in the second quarter as she scored six points in the final five minutes of the quarter to be Northside’s first player in double figures.
Meanwhile, the Lady Cats got Scott more involved in the second and she dominated the paint, blocking shots while also scoring six points in the quarter.
Scott, alongside Thomas’ 10-point second quarter brought Conway within one at halftime.
A poor third where the Lady Cats only managed to get four points, dug a hole that UCA couldn’t afford facing the state’s third best team.
On the other side, the Lady Bears had its best quarter, scoring 18 points to build a 53-40 lead heading into the final frame.
Though it maintained control for the quarter, Conway battled throughout and started chipping away, pulling within three a little over two minutes into the fourth quarter.
But, once again, it seemed that every time Conway made a basket, Northside scored, not allowing much room to get back into a closer reach.
But, the Lady Cats did close the gap as Clardy and sophomore Kaidyn Beckwith nailed both free throws to tie the game with 57.6 left in the game.
Wolfenbarger was fouled at the other end, and made both free throws before Beckwith traveled on the other end turning the ball over with 28.8 left in the game.
Forced to foul, Conway did just that, sending Bershers to the line with the Lady Bears leading by two.
Bershers split her free throws with 9.8 seconds left.
Conway wasn’t able to get the final shot to fall as they fell 65-62.
The Lady Cats travel Tuesday to take on Mt. St. Mary’s.
Boys
Northside 52,
Conway 50
Just like the girls game, the boys followed it up with a nailbiter as well.
Neither team gave much separation throughout until Conway put some distance on the Grizzlies as Northside had a terrible second quarter, scoring just six points on two 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Conway took a 15-12 first-quarter deficit and turned it into a 27-21 halftime lead.
Senior Jaiden Williams did some work in the second quarter, scoring seven of his final 18 points.
The Wampus Cats built a 27-18 lead with 1:13 left in the second before a 3-pointer brought the Grizzlies within six.
Both teams traded baskets for the first four and a half minutes of the quarter before Conway hit a brick wall at 34 points as Northside climbed back into the game and took a one-point lead before a basket by Wampus Cat senior O’marrion Canady gave Conway a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
Much like they had all game, neither team gave any room as they battled throughout the final quarter.
Conway held a 50-49 lead with 2:10 left in the game before a scoring drought hit the Wampus Cats.
Meanwhile, a layup on the Grizzlies end gave them a 51-50 lead and then a made free throw with 8.2 seconds left gave Northside a two-point lead.
With time expiring, Conway senior Cade Swindle shot a 3-pointer to win the game in front of the Wampus Cat bench, but it fell short as Conway fell just shy of winning the game.
Conway travels Tuesday to Little Rock Catholic.
