On Jan. 30, the Northwestern State Demons came to the Farris Center for the final time for Southland Conference play as Central Arkansas moves to the ASUN Conference on July 1.
The Demons beat the Bears 81-77, but Northwestern State left with class as a letter to the editor was penned by Demon head coach Mike McConathy about his experience coming to UCA and how he and his team has been treated through the years.
This letter not only shows the class of McConathy, but the experience UCA’s athletic staff tries to provide for its opposition as well as anybody that steps foot on campus.
McConathy has roamed the Northwestern State bench in what is now his 21st season, and has plenty of experience traveling to Conway to play the Bears.
McConathy gave UCA and its staff the utmost respect, saying, “Recently, our Northwestern State men’s basketball team played at UCA in a Southland Conference game for the last time. Perhaps we’ll meet in future nonconference games, but now is the appropriate time for me to express our appreciation for the kindness we were shown in our visits.
“We were welcomed cordially and treated well when we played the Bears. That is something that isn’t always the case, unfortunately, in sports today. Our coaches and staff always felt we were seeing friends when we arrived at UCA.
“People in, and around, the UCA athletic department rose to the occasion when we needed assistance during our visits. The most compelling instance came when our bus driver experienced apparent cardiac symptoms as we prepared to leave for home a couple years ago, after a game, when hardly anyone from UCA was still in the Farris Center. The athletic staff and campus police responded immediately and compassionately, and provided help and comfort in a very scary situation that fortunately turned out not to be as dire as it seemed that night.
“On behalf of my staff and program, and the Northwestern State family, I wanted to express our gratitude for the friendships developed during our shared time in the Southland Conference, and especially the response when we needed help far away from home.
Sincerely,
Mike McConathy
NSU Men’s Head Basketball Coach”
McConathy unfortunately had to miss the Jan. 30 game as he was out with an illness, but associate head coach Jeff Moore filled in for McConathy and led the Demons to victory in a closely contested game.
Typically, I don’t watch opposing coaches during basketball games because I’m usually following the action on the floor.
But, what you gather from different things you may hear from some people tied to the UCA program is there are a few coaches that are more hard-headed for lack of a better term.
But, there are also a lot of great coaches where you hear nothing but great things from those coaches.
This basketball season alone, especially in the last couple of weeks, I’ve heard UCA associate athletic director for media relations Steve East, women’s basketball announcer Steve Owens and men’s basketball announcer Justin Acri all say that there are relationship that will be missed because of this move to the ASUN that UCA will undertake this summer.
Working with the athletic department, you do hear those stories about the character of some people around the conference.
While I don’t know much about McConathy, I have to believe he is also a respected coach within the conference.
I don’t feel like this is a letter to get in the good graces of UCA, rather, a classy letter to explain that the hospitality of UCA and the relationships will be missed as UCA transitions out of the Southland.
And as for that scary night with Northwestern State’s bus driver, I do vaguely remember it, but East gave a snippet of what occurred.
“That was a crazy night,” he said. “It was me and Doug (Ireland), their SID, still in the Farris Center. One of their assistants came running in from the tunnel (where we enter) and said he thought their bus driver was having a heart attack. Steve Hornor, our trainer, had just left but he came back up there and we called for an ambulance. Luckily the hospital is about two blocks away. And luckily he was OK and had those issues before they got on the road headed home. That could have been really bad.”
East is absolutely correct, that could have been quite bad if those issues were to happen on the road as opposed to while still on the UCA campus.
Being around the UCA athletic staff and knowing them as I do, they really try to give the best hospitality to the spectators, coaches, student-athletes and media.
What a better way to go out than to have both Northwestern State and UCA programs show the respect each other have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.