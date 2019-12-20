David Grimes has recently brought back “David’s Appetizers” a couple of times from the late David McCollum.
I wanted to give my version of that, but “Andy’s Appetizers” doesn’t quite sound right but anyway, here we go.
A couple things impacted the University of Central Arkansas community and a couple of inspirational men died last week.
On Dec. 16, Jeff Goodman tweeted that UCA men’s basketball coach Russ Pennell was fired after a 1-9 start among a brutal nonconference schedule.
Instead, UCA athletic director Brad Teague quickly got back to me and told me that the rumor was false and wasn’t sure why it was posted on social media.
Teague said Pennell was on a leave of absence and it was later reported that Pennell’s absence would be indefinite and Teague is unsure if Pennell will return this season.
Pennell’s longtime associate head coach Anthony Boone is filling the interim head coaching role until Pennell returns.
First, while the record may not show it, Pennell has done a tremendous job of getting some high-character guys on the teams since he took over.
And secondly, I won’t speculate as to why Pennell is out.
He has his reasons and I won’t be starting rumors, but I do want to extend my thoughts and prayers to coach Pennell.
The following day, David Berry, a McNeese State beat reporter for the American Press newspaper out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, tweeted that McNeese football will be ineligible for postseason play in 2020 because of low Academic Progress Rate scores.
Berry started a thread, stating that McNeese has to have an APR above 930 over a four-year period, which not counting this season, the Cowboys had an APR of 918.5.
He said they’d need to get a 988 for this academic school year to be eligible for 2021 and average 968 over the next two academic years to be eligible for 2022 postseason play.
That could be a big blow as players with one year of eligibility are allowed to transfer and be allowed to play immediately as well as possibly hurting McNeese’s recruiting.
UCA men’s basketball and Pennell know all too well about this as his Bears struggled with the same thing when he came to coach the Bears six years ago.
Pennell cleaned house of every player but Ethan Lee and since the 2016-17 season, UCA has played in some kind of postseason.
It may be a long road for McNeese to get back, but that’s a blow to the conference as a whole as the Southland has had several teams in the FCS playoffs for a couple years now.
Last week, it was sad to hear of the passing of a couple men who inspired a pair of football movies in the early 2000s.
James “Radio” Kennedy, who was a disabled man that inspired the move “Radio” died at the age of 73 on Dec. 15.
My wife and I watched this movie over the summer and I was reminded of how touching the story was.
While I’m not oblivious that Hollywood may fabricate portions of a story to make it tug at our feelings more, the movie showed how Kennedy was an outcast and eventually was beloved by the people within the T.L. Hanna High School community.
If you haven’t seen the movie, I recommend taking the time to watch it.
The other man that inspired a movie was Herman Boone, a coach for T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia.
Boone was a factor in the desegregation of T.C. Williams, playing the role of a coach leading his racially-mixed team battling 15 all-white teams, referees, racist coaches among other things.
Boone was portrayed by Denzel Washington in “Remember the Titans.”
“Remember the Titans” is one of my all-time favorite movies.
I got the dvd for my birthday not long after it came out and I watched the movie so many times that it was so scratched up I couldn’t watch it anymore.
On Dec. 18, it was reported Boone had died at age 84 in his home.
These two men have served as catalysts for major problems this country has faced.
I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
