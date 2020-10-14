JONESBORO — Tania Nunez tied for sixth with a score of 216 (E) as she led the Central Arkansas women’s golf team at the Lady Red Wolves Classic on Tuesday.
The Bears finished with a combined effort of 884 (+20).
The Sage Meadows Golf Club proved to be a difficult course as no teams finished under par.
Nunez recorded a birdie on the par-5 first and finished the round with a mark of 72 (E). She posted a three-round total of 216 (E).
For the two days, she tallied eight birdies. She moved up one spot on the final day into a tie for sixth. This was the highest she’s finished in a collegiate tournament.
Camila Moreno finished the tournament tied for 17th with a total of 221 (+5). She produced a final-round tally of 74 (+2) with three birdies, and collected a team-high nine birdies across the three rounds.
Elin Kumlin rocketed up 13 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 22nd after her final-round score of 72 (E).
In the final round, she notched three birdies and finished the tournament with five. Her final tournament score was a 223 (+7).
With a final-round score of 78 (+6), Pear Rittawee tied for 26th with a three-round total of 225 (+9). She picked up six birdies over the three rounds.
Pim-Orn Thitisup secured a birdie on the par-5 first and posted a final-round score of 78 (+6). Her three-round mark of 229 (+13) put her in a tie for 45th.
Men’s Golf
The Central Arkansas men’s golf team finished the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in seventh place on Tuesday at the RidgePointe Country Club.
Nate Jolly paced the Bears with a 223 (+7), as the Bears combined for a score of 896 (+32).
Jolly recorded a birdie on the par-5 fifth and posted a final-round score of 77 (+5) and tied for 24th with a three-round tally of 223 (+7). He tallied eight birdies on the tournament.
After a final-round score of 74 (+2), Josh Turnock moved up seven spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 28th with a total of 226 (+10).
In the final round of competition, he produced an eagle and three birdies. He finished the tournament with an eagle and five birdies.
Davis Irving collected a birdie on the par-5 fifth and finished the round with a mark of 76 (+4).
He finished the tournament tied for 33rd with 227 (+11). Over the course of the three rounds, he tallied seven birdies.
Blaine Calhoon picked up a birdie on the par-4 12th and notched a final-round score of 77 (+5).
With a three-round tally of 229 (+13), he tied for 39th. He finished with an eagle and seven birdies.
Jakob Lemieux combined for a three-round total of 231 (+15) following his final-round tally of 76 (+4). He tied for 48th. He tallied six birdies across the three rounds.
Miles Smith shot a 75 (+3) for the final round and he moved up three spots to 56th in the standings with a three-round effort of 236 (+20).
His two birdies Tuesday gave him a total of four for the tournament.
The Bears return to action Oct. 19 at the Chenal Country Club for the Little Rock Intercollegiate.
