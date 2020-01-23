HOT SPRINGS – Oaklawn kicks off its 116th live racing season Jan. 24 with a special 12:30 p.m. first post.
The 57-day season is highlighted by a record $35 million in total purses, 33 stakes races, including four $1 million stakes, new promotions and more infield days.
Opening Day Friday will feature the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes, the first of four rich Kentucky Derby preps that culminate with the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) on April 11.
On Jan. 25, the 2020 promotions schedule begins with the traditional offering of 50-cent corned beef sandwiches and 10-cent soft drinks as an homage to Oaklawn’s rich history.
Also, on Saturday, will be the 31st running of the $100,000 Fifth Season Stakes, which has been split into two $100,000 races based on demand along with the running of the $100,000 Pippin Stakes.
Presidents’ Day weekend will include the start of the popular “Dawn at Oaklawn” program hosted by racing analyst Nancy Holthus on Feb. 15; the annual Oaklawn Free Cap Giveaway on Feb. 16; and a special Monday of holiday racing on Feb. 17, highlighted by the $750,000 Southwest Stakes (G3), the $500,000 Razorback Handicap (G3) and the $200,000 Bayakoa Stakes (G3).
The Infield will open March 7 (one week earlier than last year), weather permitting, and will continue every Saturday through May 2 with special themes and events each week. The Infield will also be open on April 10 and May 1, as well as April 5.
Rebel Stakes Day, which set records in 2019, is March 14 and the day’s card will include the $1 million Rebel Stakes (G2), $350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) and $350,000 Essex Handicap.
The Racing Festival of the South will begin April 10 with the $600,000 Fantasy Stakes (G3) for 3-year-old fillies with Kentucky Oaks (G1) aspirations; and, for the first time, the festival will continue past the April 11 $1 million Arkansas Derby and end April 18 with the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap (G2) and $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap (G1).
New promotions this year include the $54,000 Frenzy on March 29 where this year there will be more winners and a guaranteed prize pool; Oaklawn’s first Easter Egg Hunt (infield) for kids April 5; The Great Outdoors Giveaway on April 25 where over $50,000 in outdoor equipment and vehicles will be given away to one lucky person; and Oaklawn’s first Pink Out Day on May 1 to honor breast cancer survivors and increase awareness.
Oaklawn’s 2020 live meet runs Jan. 24 through May 2, Thursdays through Sundays.
There is also racing on Presidents’ Day on Feb. 17.
Gates open every race day at 11 a.m., except Arkansas Derby Day when they open at 10:30 a.m. and closing day when they open at 9 a.m.
For more information, visit www.oaklawn.com or call 501-623-4411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.