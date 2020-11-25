Due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Ole Miss men’s basketball program, the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Nov. 25-27) has been canceled.
The University of Central Arkansas Bears were set to open the 2020-21 season against the Rebels on Wednesday, and then take on Arkansas State on Thursday and Jackson State on Friday. UCA head coach Anthony Boone was returning to Oxford to face his alma mater.
UCA is attempting to schedule a game or games this week to fill the void after the cancellation. As of now, UCA’s season opener will be Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Missouri State in Springfield, Mo.
