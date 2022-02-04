It’s short rest for the Central Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball programs as Stetson enters Saturday into the Farris Center.
In what was a likely outcome, the Sugar Bears fell 71-44 to the No. 20/22-ranked Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles.
UCA had a torrid night shooting, hitting just 27.6 percent (16 of 58) from the field.
The defensive pressure from the Eagles was too much as three out of the four quarters, the Sugar Bears (8-12, 3-6 ASUN Conference) were outmatched, falling behind 44-25 by halftime.
The third quarter was much better for UCA with both teams tying with 15 points, however, the fourth quarter was the Sugar Bears’ worst of the night, scoring just four points on 15.4 percent shooting.
FGCU forced 15 UCA turnovers, while turning the ball over six times.
The Eagles were without Keirstan Bell, but she wasn’t needed as five FGCU players reached double figures with Tishara Morehouse leading the charge with 19 points.
Meanwhile, the Sugar Bears’ two season-leading scorers junior Lucy Ibeh and graduate Hannah Langhi were the lone UCA players to reach double figures with Ibeh posting a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double while Langhi narrowly missed a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down nine rebounds.
With Friday being a day away from games, another Florida-based team makes its way to the Farris Center.
The Stetson Hatters (12-10, 5-4 ASUN) comes in as the second-best scoring defense in the conference, allowing opponents to score just 55.5 points per game.
In what is probably still not good news for the Sugar Bears, who have now lost two straight, Stetson comes in on a four game winning streak after starting ASUN play with a 1-4 record.
Wins over North Alabama, Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb have brought the Hatters a half-game behind Jacksonville for third in the ASUN’s East Division.
Stetson is led by graduate Tatiana Streun’s 11.8 points per game, followed closely by senior Yazz Wazeerud-Din’s 11.6 points per game.
Wazeerud-Din leads the team in blocks with seven, while also leading the team in steals with 44. Streun leads the team in rebounding with 7.0 per game, while junior Kiya Turner leads the team in assists with 57.
The Sugar Bears are led by Ibeh’s 13.9 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game and 41 steals. Langhi leads the team in blocks with 17 and freshman Randrea Wright leads the team in assists with 55.
Saturday’s game will tip-off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on 91.3 FM, 92.7 FM and ESPN+.
The UCA men’s basketball team (6-15, 3-5 ASUN) is coming off a tightly-contested 95-93 overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast.
The Bears squandered a seven-point lead with 2:10 left to play in regulation, allowing the Eagles to tie the game at 87 and force overtime.
In the overtime period, UCA’s offense dried up with 1:29 left in the game, giving FGCU the win in the Farris Center.
The Bears are now looking to regroup with Friday being a day without a game as they welcome Stetson’s men’s basketball team (9-12, 4-5 ASUN).
After splitting the first two games of ASUN action, the Hatters went on a three-game losing streak before winning three of their next four.
Back-to-back wins over Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb now places Stetson in a three-way tie with FGCU and Kennesaw State for third in the ASUN’s East Division.
The Bears are a half-game ahead of Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb for third in the West Division.
A trio of Hatters average points in double figures with junior Rob Perry leading the way at 14.4 points per game.
He’s followed by sophomore Chase Johnston’s 13.5 and graduate Christiaan Jones’ 13.0.
Junior Mahamado Diawara leads the team in rebounding at 6.3 per game, while also leading the team in blocks with 25.
Johnston leads the team in steals with 41, while Perry leads the team in assists with 79.
The Bears are led by Darious Hall’s 13.6 points per game, and 7.5 rebounds per game. Hall has been out the last two games with a shoulder injury.
Freshman Camren Hunter leads the team in steals with 29 and graduate Jared Chatham leads the team in blocks with 19.
Tip-off for this game is scheduled for approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on 91.3 FM, 92.7 FM and ESPN+.
