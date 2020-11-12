The 2020 version of the high school football playoffs begin Friday as teams are gearing up to lay claim as the top school at their classifications.
Now three months removed from what seemed like a far cry due to COVID, teams will begin competing for their state titles.
With the craziness of COVID, the playoff field at different levels is larger than past years. However, some teams have declined to participate — one such school is Conway Christian.
Elsewhere, the playoffs begin for Conway, Greenbrier, Vilonia, Mayflower and Quitman.
Starting in 7A, Conway (6-3) hosts the 3-7 Springdale Bulldogs in the opening round.
Springdale’s three wins came against Choctaw (OK), one-win Rogers Heritage and two-win Fort Smith Southside.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs picked up a 14-7 loss to 4-5 Class 5A Farmington to round out nonconference play.
Springdale also fell 56-28 to Bentonville and 48-13 to Fayetteville.
Conversely, Conway beat Fayetteville 38-21 and then fell 47-21 to Bentonville.
The Wampus Cats’ three losses came against teams ranked ahead of them in the Arkansas Sports Media Polls as Bentonville (No. 2), North Little Rock (No. 3) and Bryant (No. 1) gave Conway its three losses this season.
Sandwiched in between a 39-37 loss to NLR and a 70-33 loss to Bryant, the Wampus Cats won four consecutive games scoring 48 or more points.
Hooten’s has Conway as a 35-point favorite over Springdale at home.
The game will be broadcast on Y107 as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and Conway Corp’s YouTube channel of the same name.
After picking up a hard-fought 17-14 win over Vilonia on the road in the regular season finale, Greenbrier returns home to host 3-7 Brookland.
Brookland had a rough start to the season, dropping six straight before picking up a week seven win over 5-4 Valley View.
The Bearcats then fell 34-7 to Batesville before beating Paragould 31-7 and earning another win as Forrest City was forced to forfeit the regular season finale.
Against Paragould, sophomore Joseph Wright ran for three touchdowns in the win.
Meanwhile, Greenbrier had a similar start to the season, losing three straight before winning five of its last six games with the only hiccup coming against conference undefeated Harrison in a 33-29 loss at home.
Against Vilonia, senior running back Trey Havens ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Hooten’s has Greenbrier as an eight-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube channel.
Vilonia on the other hand, had its toughest stretch across the final four weeks of the season, first falling to Harrison, beating Alma and then falling to Morrilton and Greenbrier in close games.
The Eagles have had to play their last three games without starting junior quarterback Austin Myers, who is recovering from surgery on his throwing hand.
Vilonia returns home to take on a Watson Chapel team that lost its final two games of the regular season against 5-2 Maumelle and 6-2 Little Rock Christian.
Both teams are looking to right their respective ships before a pivotal second-round matchup against Lakeside.
Hooten’s has Watson Chapel as a three-point favorite on the road.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
Mayflower has a bye for the play-in round, but will resume play next Friday at Charleston.
Quitman will host its first-ever home playoff game against Murfreesboro.
The Bulldogs started conference play on a five-game winning streak, but like Vilonia played perhaps its toughest stretch across the final four games, losing all but one.
Murfreesboro had a similar outcome, losing three of the final four after winning three straight.
However, a three-game losing streak directly followed the three-game winning streak.
The losing streak was snapped with a 38-22 win over Lafayette County.
The battle between Quitman and Murfreesboro’s quarterbacks should be a fun one to watch.
Bulldogs junior QB Will Litton has completed 58% of his passes for 1,892 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also rushing for 928 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Rattlers sophomore QB Sloan Perrin has completed 66% of his passes for 1,132 yards and eight touchdowns.
Hooten’s has Quitman as a four-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
