As the 2019-2020 hunting season draws fades, there’s no doubt that luck has been on my side more this season than in seasons past.
Typically, I have lots of luck, but most of it is of the not-so-good nature.
I was thinking back about a couple of times when a little luck could have changed things dramatically.
Jeff and I were hunting along a power-line right-of-way that had been sewn with winter wheat.
It was early January and the wind was perfect for an evening bow hunt.
I was in my homemade climbing stand and Jeff was erecting his hang-on stand.
While climbing a tupelo tree, I could see Jeff screwing in tree-steps several feet off the ground.
It was a large cottonwood tree with thick, rough bark.
I heard something and watched as Jeff’s step broke loose and he plummeted to the ground.
He hit with a ‘thud’ on the dense forest floor, but seemed to be OK.
Little did he know that he would be the lucky one this day.
I misjudged the tupelo tree with my stand and when I arrived at my desired hunting height, my stand was tilted.
Instead of climbing back down, I decided to adjust my stand while in the tree. (What’s really scary is this is before the days of safety harnesses!) I pulled the pin to adjust the stand and adjusted the platform.
Now all I had to do was to find the hole to insert the pin.
I struggled to find it and was getting frustrated because I couldn’t locate it.
I had to relax for a second and when I looked up, I saw a deer approaching.
My bow was lying on the ground attached to my rope.
I had to find the hole to insert the pin before I could utilize the stand platform and pull up my bow.
The deer was 100 or so yards away and the hole I’d found hundreds of times before, had suddenly disappeared.
The deer kept approaching and I could tell it was a buck.
When it got 50 or so yards from me I realized that the deer would see me, even if I could find the hole for the pin.
I watched as a nice seven point walked past me at a mere 15 yards, unaware of my presence. (Keep in mind that this was prior to my ever killing a buck with my bow and just seeing a buck was a rare feat.)
Jeff never saw the deer, yet it walked 50 or so yards from him.
I think he was still dazed from his fall, yet I felt worse than he did.
Bill and I had a plan to hunt a special place at Hurricane WMA and be back at work before 9 a.m.
We were in our tree stands before daylight and were preparing for a morning of hunter’s success.
I had a deer walk past me while it was still dark, reassuring me I had picked the proper stand location.
I saw several deer that morning, however 9 a.m. rolled around without a shot opportunity and it was our predetermined time to climb down so we could get back to town and to work.
I lowered my bow to the ground and turned to untie my safety belt (once again, before safety harnesses) from the tree.
When I did, I couldn’t believe my eyes, it was a nice eight point walking right to me.
There was no way that I could retrieve my bow so I had to stand there and take the punishment.
The deer walked mere feet from my tree, stretched out his neck and sniffed of the white fletching on my arrows.
He stood for a few seconds while I sized him up and admired his beauty.
Bill was witnessing the chain of events, perched in his tree some 80 yards away.
This deer, no doubt, would live to see another day.
The hunter, however, went back to work defeated.
Freddy and I were hunting one cold December morning in White County and it was time to climb down.
I was lowering my bow to the ground and heard deer coming.
Two respectable buck sauntered past me within 15 yards.
I watched as my bow dangled from the rope.
These were the days when you were almost a celebrity if you killed a buck with archery equipment so needless to say, opportunities were few and far inbetween.
Sometimes, luck is on your side, although it might not equate with filling a deer tag.
Jeff and I pulled off the logging trail running adjacent to Red River well before daylight.
We were going to hunt an area public ground where Jeff had seen a nice buck just two days prior.
We were getting our gear ready and I took my bow out of my case and laid it on the ground a few feet from the truck so we wouldn’t step on it.
While we were getting our camouflage clothing in place, another hunter apparently had the same idea as we did.
He pulled in next to us and got out of his truck.
Then, it hit me like a ton of bricks! He just ran over my bow! My baby! The holy grail of hunting apparatus! The ultimate killing machine! I ran to my bow with flashlight in hand and there it was, lying there.
I picked it up and surveyed the damage.
Zero, nadda, not a scratch! It was a miracle, or as close to a miracle as I’ll probably ever see.
Jeff told me that I was the luckiest person he’d ever met and he just knew that on this day, I was going to kill a “great big’un.”
My good fortune was apparently short lived because I didn’t see a deer all day while Jeff, sitting a mere 150 yards from me, had deer all over him, all day.
The only good thing about luck is that it can change at any given time.
Lots of practice and a little luck can go a long way to being successful but even those days when you’re not-so-lucky can be a blast.
I just wish more kids these days would be experiencing it like I have.
Comments to: dmosesso@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.