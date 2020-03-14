I’m new to this beaver trapping thing and to be honest with you, these beavers are about to get under my skin.
Countless trees have fallen victim to the unbelievable sharp teeth and insatiable appetite of the beavers that have taken residency at my pond.
The damage doesn’t stop there either and therefore I’m motivated even more to stop these pesky buggers from taking over.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about my initiation into beaver trapping and my success was somewhat questionable.
I’d gotten close, with only a fingernail in my trap to prove it.
It seemed as though Mr. Beaver was always one step ahead of me.
I would place a body trap near a break in his dam and a day later, he was building his dam on top of my trap.
It was if I was on some sort of hidden video comedy show that the beavers were producing.
I’d received a very nice email after my recent beaver column from a lady in New York concerning my trapping practices.
She suggested that I used more ‘friendly’ ways to protect my trees, such as fences or by planting trees that beavers did not eat.
That was very kind of her, but truth be told, I’m not going to be happy until my beaver population is reduced to zero.
With nuisance beaver, you are happiest when the nuisance is eliminated.
I may not be very smart, and maybe not smarter than a beaver, but I’m smart enough to learn from others who know more than I do.
I found a professional beaver trapper, and he was kind enough to let me run traps with him one morning so I could pick his brain and ask his advice on my beaver problem.
He confirmed a few things I was doing right and suggested a couple of things for me to try.
My foothold traps were too small and he suggested that I get larger traps from a reputable trapping supply company.
My traps arrived a week or so later as did some beaver lure.
Beavers are much like rutting deer and they respond to certain scents.
I was excited to give the new traps and lure a try and after watching a dozen or so more YouTube videos on beaver sets, I was ready.
When I arrived at the farm, it appeared as though the beavers had either left or were inactive.
They never repaired the leaking dam from a week or so earlier, so I was wondering what the heck was going on.
Could I have been lucky enough that these beavers just left for greener pastures?
I couldn’t take any chances, so I set my trap along the pond levee and used some beaver castor lure to better my odds.
The next morning I slipped down the pond levee to check on my trap.
I had no expectation of having trapped anything but my trap was mysteriously gone and was apparently at the end of my drowning cable.
A smile came across my face and I eased down the bank and gave a tug on the cable, bringing up a large buck toothed beaver.
It was a perfect rear-foot catch and my plan had worked to perfection, this time.
The first thing I did was to count all the toenails on this beaver.
She wasn’t missing any so that only means I have another beaver out there that needs to be caught.
Game on Mr. Beaver.
Comments to dmosesso@yahoo.com
