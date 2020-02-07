The sun glistened off the ivory antlers of the heavy bodied buck as he made his way through the frost-covered oak flat.
It was a large deer, but I elected not to shoot, hoping for a better buck.
Outdoor writers try to paint a picture, of sorts, with their words.
They know full well that the reader isn’t in the stand next to them so it’s pretty much their word against yours.
Lots of adjectives and adverbs to describe the hunt in so much detail, you’d wish you were there.
Well, I’ve been there, and I know the real language of the outdoor writer.
Therefore, I thought I’d break it down for you for future use, just so you can experience the hunt like it really happened.
Just apply these simple definitions the next time you read them in a magazine or newspaper (but not this one).
“The heavy bodied buck.” - Real meaning: The deer was larger than the last deer I killed two years ago, a 70 pound button buck.
“It was a cool, but pleasant morning to be pursuing this wary whitetail.” - Real meaning: I was freezing my butt off. I’ve got everything I own on. Every deaf deer in the woods will hear me if I move.
“I was hunting an early season food source.” - Real meaning: My corn feeder is loaded with fresh batteries installed.
“I was hunting a late season food source.” - Real meaning: I just loaded up my corn feeder. I hope the batteries are still good.
“The sun was rising over the Ozarks.” - Real meaning: I over slept again!
“The deer slipped through the shooting lane before I could get the crosshairs on him.” - Real meaning: These are the slowest power windows I’ve ever seen! By the time I got my gun barrel out the truck’s window, the does were across the field.
“I let him pass.” - Real meaning: I couldn’t get a shot at him.
“This buck was the same deer I’d seen the last two years. By next year, he’ll be a shooter.” - Real meaning: I couldn’t get a shot at him.
“The sunlight illuminated his antlers like they were glowing.” - Real meaning: Hold the light a little higher! I see its eyes but can’t tell if it’s a buck. Wait minute, I think it’s a buck!
“The fact that a shot wasn’t fired, we enjoyed being in the woods and rekindled friendships only made at deer camp.” - Real meaning: This was the sorriest hunt I’ve ever been on. Those guys were really getting on my nerves.
“They passed just out of range.” - Real meaning: I think they were deer, but I really couldn’t be sure.
“The buck was trailing a doe.” - Real meaning: They winded me and the buck was slower than the doe.
“My shot was true.” - Real meaning: The result was good, but my editors prevent me from giving you the real details.
“It’s an experience I’ll never forget.” - Real meaning: It’s an experience I’ll never forget, no matter how hard I try.
“I found this spot on a pre-season scouting trip.” - Real meaning: I’ve been hunting this spot for years and years.
“I hit the deer just behind the shoulder.” - Real meaning: It was a paunch shot.
“I elected to wait until the morning to take up the trail of the deer I shot.” - Real meaning: I hit the deer just behind the shoulder.
“Our biggest fish went about six pounds.” – Real meaning: We knew it only weighed about three pounds but you will never know.
“We caught our limit.” – Real meaning: We caught OUR limit. This is typically much less than the legal limit but on rare occasions it could be more.
“The gobbler cut me off when I called.” - Real meaning: It was a coincidence I decided to call about the time he gobbled.
“A hen cut me off.” - Real meaning: Everyone who turkey hunts will believe this excuse for me not closing the deal.
“My hunt was over before I knew it.” - Real meaning: I shot him on the roost.
Translate the next outdoor story you read using this handy-dandy outdoor writer’s thesaurus. The results are likely to give you the ‘rest of the story.’
