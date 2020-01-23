Most private landowners who are interested in improving the habitat on their property focus on two things: food and cover.
While these are two key ingredients to holding more wildlife, water is equally important.
Not every landowner is blessed to have a river or creek running through their property or have large ponds scattered throughout.
Building ponds can be expensive and getting them to hold water in the limestone-fested Ozarks can be a challenge.
Creeks will run dry in the hottest part of the summer causing your deer and turkeys to seek water elsewhere.
Providing wildlife watering devices can go a long way to keeping wildlife on your property and they will enhance the overall value of your habitat.
A wildlife-watering device can be anything that holds water that animals have access too.
David Long, retired wildlife biologist for the AG&FC sent me a copy of a study that he has undertaken on 80 acres that he owns in north Arkansas.
The results show that with minimal cost and a little effort, giving deer, turkeys and other animals easy access to water pays huge dividends.
Long’s project was simple, he merely found some plastic 55-gallon barrels and cut them in half lengthwise.
He buried them in the ground as best he could and tried to position them where any rainfall runoff might replenish them.
If you Google ‘wildlife watering device’ you’ll find a wide assortment of ideas to use on your property ranging from these barrels to a child’s swimming pool.
All can be purchased for very little cost and can work great.
The greatest challenge can be burying them but burying them isn’t absolutely necessary.
Another option is to dig a large, shallow hole in the ground and use a tarp for a liner to hold the water.
This takes a little more work but building a small pond like this works great, too.
Place some rocks on the liner to keep it from floating and in a year or two it will look like a natural pond.
Building watering devices is important, but equally important is where to locate them.
Some hunters are realizing the importance of water and are placing them at or near their stand sights, or adjacent to food plots.
If you have food, cover and water, you have everything a deer needs and you’ve created a great place to hunt.
The amount or number of devices also needs to be determined and that obviously depends on the amount of acreage as well as other natural water sources.
The key objective is to keep animals from seeking water outside of your property.
More is better than fewer in any case but I would think you need a minimal water source per 20 acres or so.
May be fewer in many cases or more in others. That’s the fun of habitat enhancement, just trying to figure all of this out.
Just sinking a barrel in the ground isn’t the end of this project because you need to monitor it and make sure that rainfall is filling your source when available.
If it isn’t, you may need to bring in water from and outside source so consider accessibility when placing your water source.
On a hot August day, you may need to be checking and filling these water sources every couple of weeks but you’ll get the feel of it after the first year or so.
Maintenance of watering devices can also include cleaning them and removing all the leaves and limbs that have fallen in them throughout the year.
Remember to always leave a small log or stick in them so that any small animal that might stumble in them has a way to climb out.
Long’s survey included several trail photos of deer and turkeys using his watering devices.
That’s the icing on the cake when you know you’ve succeeded with your goal and your efforts have paid off.
Put a camera up and monitor your watering device to reaffirm your decision to invest in your property.
Getting the most out of every acre of land you own or have access to is critical, whether it’s 10 acres or 1,000.
Now is a great time to start thinking about ways to enhance your property and to get a game plan to start working on.
Hinge cutting, timber stand improvement, prescribed burning, planting and fertilizing trees are other projects you might consider before the spring green-up, which believe it or not, is just around the corner.
Start with one watering device and I predict that you’ll have several more in the ground paying dividends to not just the wildlife, but to the landowner.
Comments to: dmosesso@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.