As a deer hunter, I sort of hate to see 2019 end.
It’s been a dream season for me and while the season isn’t over, the year has come and gone.
I think 2019 has been payback for all those seasons when things didn’t go well, so I’ve enjoyed the fruits of my luck, or labor or whatever you want to call it.
Perhaps my luck is continuing into 2020 as well.
New Year’s Day, as is tradition around my house, we eat a traditional meal of fried pork, black eyed peas, mashed potatoes and cornbread.
After consuming more than I needed to, I could sit back in the recliner and watch football or go deer hunting. I chose the latter.
I had made plans for an afternoon New Year’s hunt at my favorite hunting spot in the state.
The sun had just popped out and it was a pleasant 50 degrees. 2020 was already looking good to me.
It had been a while since I’d been in a tree so I gathered up my bow and treestand and headed out.
The landowner had doe tags and wanted me to try to kill a couple does for him, which needless to say is music to my ears.
I had already killed one doe here back in early November, so I decided to head back to the same area to hunt.
Treestand, check. Bow, check. Fanny pack, check. Safety harness, check. Candy bar, check. Jacket, check. I was good to go.
As I was walking through the woods I came upon a dead deer that had met its demise somehow.
As I got close, I could see it had a large set of antlers.
I wondered if another hunter had shot this deer and didn’t recover it or whether another deer had killed it while fighting.
It’s amazing how many deer get killed by other deer, especially in areas where the buck to doe ratio is relatively close.
More deer die of natural causes than by any other means.
If Arkansas has a deer population of around one million and hunters kill just over 20% of them each year, I would guess that more deer die of old age than anything.
I was hunting a small strip of woods just off the corner of a small gravel pit where I was hoping a deer might pass through going either to the crop field or from the field to the large tract of woods.
There was a steep elevation change north and south and the deer would be traveling east and west.
Therefore, once in my tree, any deer passing north of me would be much further below me and conversely almost eye level if they passed south of me.
Late season hunting has it challenges, the biggest one trying to stay hidden in a tree with no foliage to hide you.
A hunter in a tree stands out like a sore thumb and any movement is exaggerated exponentially.
Typically you look for a large tree or a tree with other trees close to it to help break up your outline.
The tree I found was leaning in the opposite direction but I had little choice of trees so I climbed it in hopes that I wouldn’t be too uncomfortable.
It was before three o’clock and while I was toasty warm once in my tree, it wasn’t long until I realized I didn’t bring enough clothes with me. The south wind was cutting across the ridge and cooling things off quickly.
I could endure a couple hours of being cold because it sure beat being at home watching football.
I hadn’t seen bird, squirrel or anything else until I looked behind me and saw movement.
I knew that if I saw a deer I’d have a good chance at getting a shot in this spot so I stood and grabbed my bow.
The deer was north of me and there was probably 15 feet of elevation change from my tree to where the deer was.
It was a big doe with another smaller doe.
They were upwind of me and I knew that if they kept heading east they would walk through a shooting lane.
These deer apparently had reached their destination because they were feeding on white oak acorns and were not coming any further east.
I was standing facing my tree watching them for what seemed like 30 minutes.
They were only 30 yards from me but probably 40 feet beneath me.
The big doe was just standing there while I pleaded with her to come another 10 yards. She wasn’t listening.
The smaller doe started feeding up the ridge but away from me.
The big doe turned to follow here and I knew it was now or never if I was going to get a shot.
Daylight was my friend because there was plenty of shooting light and I could pick out an opening in the brush.
I sat on the rail of my climbing stand, facing my tree and the deer walked into a small opening to my left as I drew my bow.
I released my arrow and the lighted nock told me that 2020 was starting off just like 2019 had ended.
The blood trail was a short one and I had her field dressed and in my truck before the sun had set.
I couldn’t think of a better way to usher in the new year than to have a successful bow hunt.
Heck, I probably still had time to get home to watch football on TV. Nah.
I hope that everyone has a great 2020 filled with health, prosperity and many short blood trails.
Comments to: dmosesso@yahoo.com
