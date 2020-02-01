For the majority of hunters and outdoorsmen, February marks the beginning of the off-season.
Arkansas archery hunters still have ample opportunity to tag a deer because our season doesn’t end until Feb. 29 this year.
Let’s face it; only diehard deer hunters are still hunting, so the vast majority of us are staring boredom right in the face.
What is a person to do to keep their sanity during the ‘off-season?’
I’ve come up with a list of suggestions that are sure to keep you in the game while others are glued to their sofas at home.
Since most bucks will have shed their antlers by February, go shed hunting. It’s a great way to get some exercise while doing some post-season scouting. The odds are if you find a nice shed, you’re in that buck’s core area and you have a better chance of seeing and killing him there next year. Shed hunting can be a family activity that anyone can do and finding sheds is a lot of fun.
2. Go crow hunting. Crow season ends on Feb. 21 and can provide some great wing-shooting action. All you really need is an electronic caller and some good camouflage to have an eventful hunt. In Arkansas, you can only crow hunt from Thursday through Monday. I guess Tuesday and Wednesday are some sort of holiday for crows. Go figure.
3. Go goose hunting, please. Arkansas farmers would love for you to take this time to go kill as many geese as you possibly can. There is a ‘Light goose conservation order from Feb.1 through 7 and from Feb. 9 through April 25. Yes, all the way to April 25. You can kill as many snow, blue, or Ross’s geese as your heart desires or your skill permits. The hunt is intended to reduce goose numbers and many waterfowl hunting regulations are relaxed during this order. For example, hunters may use unplugged shotguns and electronic calls and you don’t need a federal or state duck stamp, but you do need a hunting license. Hunters must also register for the hunt so check out all regulations on the AGFC website.
4. The February/March lull is the perfect time for habitat enhancement on private lands. This is the time of the year to plant trees, create water sources, enact prescribed burns, do timber stand improvements, and a whole host of other habitat enhancement activities. If you’re going to be conducting a prescribed burn, your window to burn is relatively small but you can prepare for it in advance on the ‘bad days’ where the moisture, wind or humidity is not favorable. Contact the state forestry department for low cost tree seedlings to plant before the spring green up. In five years, you’ll be glad you did.
5. Go crappie fishing. Many of you reading this would have put this number one on the list and for diehard crappie fishermen, they’ve been fishing for over a month already. February and March are great months to crappie fish even if it means taking a trip across the state to heading to Mississippi for an out-of-state crappie experience.
6. Go predator hunting. Coyote season ends March 31 and can provide a great challenge to hunters wanting to extend their season. One of the best things about coyote hunting is that almost every landowner will grant you permission to hunt coyotes on their land if you’ll just ask in advance. Calling in and killing these elusive predators can be very rewarding and you should give it a try.
7. Take a Caribbean cruise. After using up all of your brownie points all season long, this is a great time to start building back up your reserves. What a better time to do it than after deer season and before turkey season? The weather is usually cold and dreary this time of year but amazingly not so the further south you go.
8. Create mineral sites. If you have access to private lands, now is the time to create or replenish mineral sites. A buck’s new antlers start to grow soon after they shed their old and giving them an ample supply of minerals can maximize antler growth. Does are carrying their fawns and also require additional nutrition that minerals can provide. You can purchase mineral blocks or supplements at any farm supply store or outdoor store.
9. Practice makes perfect. Practice isn’t just a hunting season activity, or at least it shouldn’t be. Regardless of the weapon you choose, it’s important to practice regularly so you can be as proficient with it as possible. Bowhunters can join an archery league or participate in 3-D archery tournaments all year long. They can also take a target and shoot a dozen or so arrows every day in the off-season. You will be amazed at the difference a little practice makes when season rolls around.
10. Take down all of your treestands, ground blinds and other equipment and inspect, prepare them for next season. This is a great time to replace straps, paint them and make modifications to them if necessary. Doing this now will get you more prepared for next fall and you’ll be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
It’s fairly obvious that there really is no ‘off-season’ to the outdoors person who loves to hunt and fish and spend time outdoors. Every season is merely another step toward the next, and we should enjoy and cherish every minute we can because we are not guaranteed the next.
Comments to: dmosesso@yahoo.com
