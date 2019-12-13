Art Linkletter was famous for his show ‘Kids say the darndest things.’
He could just as easily made the same show about deer hunters, but I doubt he was one.
There’s no doubt deer hunters say and do some stupid things, so I’ve taken the liberty to emphasize the opposite by coming up with a list of things you’ll never hear one say.
“Let me carry your stand for you. I’ve been training all summer.”
“Let’s plan a trip to Branson the first week of November.”
“Poison oak? That stuff doesn’t bother me.”
“Shooting lanes are for sissies.”
“Eva Shockey, she’s ugly.”
“I’m burned out from seeing all those big bucks.”
“The wind was perfect all day.”
“Let’s go home early so I can surprise my wife.”
“I passed him up because he had double drop tines.”
“This beer is too cold.”
“I can’t believe how little the taxidermist charged me.”
“I got lucky.”
“I saw it on Facebook so it must be true.”
“When I walked up on him, the buck was a lot bigger than I thought.”
“I’ll text you those GPS coordinates.”
“I took my time.” (maybe that’s intended just for me)
“There were three bucks and I shot at the smallest one.”
“Jackie Bushman is still my hero.”
“I killed him over bait.”
“Why don’t you come hunt with me? I’m on a huge buck and need some help.”
One hunter to another before heading out to their stands: “You’re not wearing THAT, are you?”
“Here, let me drag your deer up this ridge for you.”
“It’s my last Snickers, but you can have it.”
“We’ll be back before dark.”
“Does this Realtree camo make my butt look big?”
“Iowa? I’d rather hunt here in Arkansas.”
And the very last thing a deer hunter will ever say or hear is: “David Mosesso, yeah, he’s the best outdoor writer on the planet.”
