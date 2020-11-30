FORT WORTH — The University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball (0-2) team returned to the hardwood for a Saturday afternoon matchup with TCU (2-0) at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Jalisa Outlaw and Lucy Ibeh each recorded a career-high 15 points, but the Sugar Bears fell to TCU 65-48.
After an early fast start by TCU, UCA responded by closing the first quarter on an 8-2 run, and made the score 20-12.
Lucy Ibeh led the UCA attack in the first quarter with seven points.
After allowing the Horned Frogs to shoot 50 percent from the field in the first quarter, the Sugar Bear defense picked up the intensity and held TCU to just 13.3 percent from the field.
The Sugar Bears took a 31-26 lead into the half behind an offensive explosion as UCA outscored TCU 19-6 in the period.
Outlaw caught fire as she drained three 3-pointers.
The Sugar Bears shot 50 percent from the field in the third, but TCU managed to shoot 64.3%.
TCU held a 50-41 lead after the third. TCU outscored UCA 24-10 in the quarter.
The TCU defense held UCA to just 20 percent from the field in the final period, which led to the Horned Frogs extending their lead.
Lauren Heard led TCU with a game-high 17 points, while Aahilyah Jackson added 13.
Outlaw and Ibeh each tallied a career-high 15 points, while Outlaw added a career-high five rebounds.
Ibeh led UCA with her second-straight game with five steals, while Tori Lasker tallied a career-high nine assists, which was also a game high.
Briana Trigg had another strong game on the glass as she brought down a game-high nine rebounds and set a season-best mark.
As a team, the Sugar Bears shot better from the free-throw line, 66.7 percent to 60 percent. The UCA bench outscored the TCU bench 21-17.
The Sugar Bears will be back on the court Dec. 1 as they travel to Pine Bluff for a game with Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
“I’m very proud of our team,” UCA coach Sandra Rushing said. “We got punched in the face early and I thought we responded very well. TCU is a very talented, well coached team. There are things we have to work on. We left a few players at home, but I’ll be glad when we get the whole team back together. I was very impressed with Briana Trigg, it was great to see her get nine rebounds.
“Lucy had 15 points, five rebounds and five steals, I’m impressed by that. Jalisa Outlaw has done a great job, she’s our scorer. She’s the one shooting the three. Tori did a good job for us. I got an opportunity to play everyone. I’m very pleased with our effort and hustle. The score doesn’t indicate or define us or how good we could be. The commitment has to be there, not just during the game, but at practice as well.”
