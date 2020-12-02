After dropping their opening games to No. 4 Baylor and Texas Christian, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears notched their first win of the season with a 74-70 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Coming off an 85-68 season-opening win over Arkansas State, the Lady Lions figured to be a tough road win for UCA, but the Sugar Bears got it done on the back of a 20-point outburst from redshirt freshman guard Jalisa Outlaw.
UCA coach Sandra Rushing was pleased with her team’s effort, but saw areas of needed improvement.
“I thought we beat a very good basketball team, especially being on the road,” she said. “Coach (Dawn) Brown does a tremendous job. I have a lot of respect for her. As you can tell, we’re a little out of sync. I love our effort. I was able to get some people in, but I also didn’t get some people in. I’ve said this all along. I see the light at the end of the tunnel if we can get everybody back and working together.
“I am very pleased with this team. Hannah (Langhi) has played a tremendous role for us. She goes in and knows what I want. She’s willing to take on that role in order for us to win. I thought Jalisa did an outstanding job. She’s just a redshirt freshman.
“I’m really proud of this team, but we have a lot of work ahead of us. We’re trying to make it to the tournament and then win the tournament, but it’s one game at a time. I thought we got a little timid down the stretch. We had a lead and I thought we didn’t make good decisions and started playing a little passive and playing not to lose. We hung in there and we needed this challenge and I think we met the challenge.”
To Rushing’s point of getting out of sync, UCA had five new players log minutes against UAPB.
Starting the game, three different Sugar Bears, including newcomer freshman forward Jayla Cody as well as senior guard/forward Briana Trigg and senior guard Savannah Walker, helped UCA race out to a 7-0 lead, and it was a lead that it sat comfortably in for much of the game, apart from a three-point lead late in the first.
The Lady Lions also made the Sugar Bears uncomfortable as UCA’s 14-point lead to start the fourth quarter was soon diminished to a three-point lead five minutes later, which Rushing attributes to her team getting gassed as well as trying to make things happen.
“I thought fatigue set in on us,” she said. “We just got really tired. I put in a smaller lineup and we weren’t really going to the boards. We were trying to force things.”
But, it was Outlaw that provided six points over the final three minutes to help stave off the Lady Lions for the victory.
Defensively, Rushing said her team would work on its defense after allowing UAPB to shoot 41.5 percent from the field, which was helped in large part to shooting 47.6 percent from the field after a torrid 2 of 11 first quarter.
Conversely, the Sugar Bears shot 49 percent from the field in the first three quarters, but shot just 2 of 11 from the field in the fourth quarter, but still shot 43.3 percent during the game.
UCA also held the advantage on the boards, outrebounding a taller Lady Lions team 47-28.
The Sugar Bears had a pair of near double-doubles as Trigg finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while junior forward Lucy Ibeh finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.
UAPB sophomore guard Kaila Walker led all scorers with 22 points, while redshirt senior guard Joyce Kennerson and senior forward Trasity Trotten followed with 12 and 11, respectively.
The Sugar Bears hoped the UAPB game would be the final road contest before playing their first home game of the season, but Central Baptist had to cancel Saturday’s matchup because of COVID complications within the CBC program.
Instead, the road trip will extend into Dec. 12 when UCA travels to Fayetteville to take on the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.