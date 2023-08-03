The University of Central Arkansas had a pair of players named to the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List on Thursday.
The players were defensive end David Walker and safety TaMuarion Wilson.
Walker is a 6-foot-2, 260-pounder from Stuttgart, who last fall was one of three finalists for the Buchanan Award, which goes to the national FCS defensive player of the year. He led the Bears and the ASUN Conference in tackles for loss and sacks while earning six postseason All-America honors.
Wilson, a 6-2, 205-pounder from Bryant is a two-time All-Conference selection who led the Bears in tackles the past two seasons and topped the ASUN tackles chart last season.
Additional players can join the watch list during the regular season before a national media panel selects the winner from a group of finalists. First awarded in 1995, the Buchanan Award includes past recipients as Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats. The 2023 award will be presents at a national awards banquet held on the eve of the FCS Championship Game in Frisco, Texas, in January.
