Conway Christian School Eagles varsity boys lost by a score of 50-44 at home against Pangburn on Tuesday night.
The first quarter played out in a fairly even fashion. Both teams were able to knock down shots. Five different Conway Christian players were able to score in the quarter.
The Eagles closed the half with back-to-back three pointers that gave Conway Christian a 14-12 edge at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, buckets did not come quite as easily for the Eagles. A couple of off-balance, deep three pointers helped Pangburn take the lead and momentum in the game. However, the game would be tight at halftime with a 27-24 score in favor of Pangburn.
The third quarter would provide no separation for Pangburn, nor would the Eagles take back the lead. Lucas Corbin knocked down consecutive two-point shots late in the quarter to keep the pressure on Pangburn. The score at the end of the third quarter was a Pangburn 40-36 lead.
The fourth quarter would be the toughest in terms of scoring for Conway Christian. The Eagles were outscored 10-8 in the quarter. The final score of the game was 50-44.
Lucas Corbin led the Eagles with nine points. Hudson Welch was not far behind with eight points of his own. Miles Dickinson scored seven points for Conway Christian. Cooper Ellis contributed six points. Luke Kinley and Aaron Lovelace both had three points on the night. Beau Huggins scored two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.