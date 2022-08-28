GREENBRIER — There was no rain insight, only a blue sky over John Hawks Field at Don Jones Stadium as the Greenbrier Panthers opened up the 2022 football season at home against Farmington.

A youthful Greenbrier football team made too many mistakes on special teams that gave Farmington excellent field position. With the football the Panthers made too many penalties that stalled drives and turnovers helped the Cardinals defeat the Panthers 49-20, but Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble said his team will get better.

