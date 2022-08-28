GREENBRIER — There was no rain insight, only a blue sky over John Hawks Field at Don Jones Stadium as the Greenbrier Panthers opened up the 2022 football season at home against Farmington.
A youthful Greenbrier football team made too many mistakes on special teams that gave Farmington excellent field position. With the football the Panthers made too many penalties that stalled drives and turnovers helped the Cardinals defeat the Panthers 49-20, but Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble said his team will get better.
“We didn’t give up and we have a bunch of young kids,” Tribble said. “We have 17 new starters out there, and we knew that we would have some growing pains. We have to get back to work and see what we learned from this first week.”
Greenbrier senior wide receiver and return specialist Carter Mcelhany a quick move into the Panther crowd gave the Panther crowd some hope of what is to come from this season with this Panthers squad.
In the first quarter, the young Panther defense stopped the Farmington offense and forced the Cardinals into a punting situation. The punt traveled 59 yards and Farmington was allowed to down the ball at the Greenbrier 1-yard line. With no room to operate the offense the Panthers first offensive possession stalled at the 6-yard line.
After a Panther punt of 24 yards, the Cardinals put together a 30-yard scoring drive to score the first touchdown of the season.
After the score, Mcelhany waited patiently for the kickoff to float down from the sky and into his waiting arms. Macehany made one quick move to his right then he cut back into the middle of the football field and did not stop running for 89 yards until he crossed the goal line for the Panthers first touchdown of the season, and with the extra point Greenbrier had a lead.
There were some brief plays made by the young Panther defense that helped the Panthers in gaining confidence. Farmington’s offense finished the night with 387 yards of total offense.
The defensive line did force Cardinals junior quarterback Cameron Vanzant to lateral the ball to his receiver senior Russell Hodges, the football bounced off of the hands of Hodges but the ball rolled out of bounds for a seven-yard loss.
“They battled, we would like to do better than that and be able to stop the run,” Tribble said about the effort from the Panthers defense. “We are young, and there are a lot of new starters out there, there were only two starters from last year. Lots of youth and inexperience and it was a tough learning night for them.”
At the start of the second half of the game Greenbrier’s offense put together a 70-yard scoring drive led by junior quarterback Kane Griffin that ended after eight plays, including the 46 yard touchdown pass to Mcelhany.
“Kane had a really good night and he can throw the football,” Tribble said. “This is his first game starting for us so he will learn a whole lot from it and we will get better.”
Griffin finished the night completing 45 percent of his passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns, but the interception in the third quarter that not only gave the ball back to the Cardinals, the interception resulted in a touchdown.
“Our defense with the pick six for was huge for us,” Farmington coach JR Eldridge said after the game. “A momentum changing play.”
Eldridge also said that he thought that his defense had improved except for trying to contain Mcelhany. He caught five passes for 178 yards, including two receptions for 68 and 46 yards for touchdowns.
Tribble described the combination of Griffin to Mcelhany as a beautiful thing to witness and that it is something that the Panthers are pretty good at but we need to run the football better.
The offensive line is young and that means gaining experience is the ingredient for the young Panthers need to gain confidence and make the rushing attack a weapon for any opponents to stop. The offense for the Panthers finished the game with 241 passing yards but only could run for 13 yards against the Cardinals defense.
“Three sophomores started for us tonight for the first time,” Tribble said. “They are going to get better. It was hard on them tonight. Their defensive front was really good but they will improve and we will be better.”
Tribble said at the end of the night that the Panthers are going to get better and that Greenbrier is in a tough league but he remains optimistic that the Panthers will get better during the season. The young offensive line and the defense will grow and get stronger as the season unfolds.
Greenbrier’s season continues this Friday at Vilonia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.