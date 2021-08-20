Since 2009, the Greenbrier Panthers have been a constant fixture in the playoffs.
There have been two anomaly seasons, but by and large, Greenbrier has seen consistency in the last 12 years.
The Panthers’ success can arguably be placed on coach Randy Tribble’s shoulders.
Tribble has been in Greenbrier since 2008 after leaving a head coaching job at Harding University.
SInce 2009, the Panthers have won seven or more games in all but two seasons.
And this year, he doesn’t expect anything different.
“We’ve had a good summer,” he said. “We did well in 7-on-7 stuff. In our team camps, we’ve made some progress. I think we have a really good, big group of seniors. We have some good football players in there and they’re providing some good leadership. We think we have a chance to be a good football team.”
Tribble utilizes his team to the best of their abilities, and this year, his team has speed to go along with talent at the skill positions.
“We have some speed,” he said. “Almost all of my skill guys both on offense and defense are guys that have played and have experience. We have a little more speed than we normally have. Coaches have a hard time being optimistic, but we are optimistic and we realize our limitations. We feel really good about it.”
For the Panthers, there have been challenges though.
Last year’s biggest hurdle and one that could pose a challenge is the COVID-19 pandemic that is ongoing.
Greenbrier missed a few players to start last season, including starting quarterback Cooper Wilcox because of COVID.
The hit was visible as the Panthers dropped three in a row, putting themselves in danger of a losing season.
However, Greenbrier lost two games the rest of the way to capture another seven-win season.
The two losses came against Harrison, who won the 5A West, and Magnolia.
Both losses were tightly contested as the Panthers played Harrison as close as anybody in the 5A West apart from Morrilton and the playoff loss to Magnolia was a shootout until Magnolia pulled away late.
With some of that talent coming back, there is optimism for another seven-win or better season.
But soon after this season ends, there is a new challenge awaiting Greenbrier.
Earlier this summer, the Arkansas Athletic Association released its next enrollment numbers.
The numbers released show that Greenbrier will move up from the 5A to Class 6A competition.
Though ranked last among 15 other teams at the 6A level, Greenbrier will likely be competing against 6A powerhouses Benton and Greenwood.
The challenge awaits Greenbrier, but history shows they will likely be fine.
