VILONIA — The Greenbrier Panthers forced five turnovers by Vilonia in beating the Eagles 19-14 on Friday at Phillip D. Weaver Stadium.
With the win, Greenbrier improves to 1-1 while Vilonia falls to 0-2.
It was a tale of two halves as Greenbrier led 13-0 before Vilonia rallied in the second half to lead 14-13 with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
After trading multiple turnovers in the third and fourth quarters, Greenbrier’s defense forced another fumble with the Panthers taking over at its own 29 with 5:05 left.
Two plays later, Greenbrier quarterback Kane Griffin threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Carter McElhany with 4:39 left in the game. The play was a simple screen pass that McElhany took the distance to give the Panthers a 19-14 lead. The two-point conversion failed.
Vilonia had a chance to reclaim the lead, driving from its 36 to the Greenbrier 45. On fourth-and-nine, Vilonia quarterback Wesley McKissack threw high to Jack Vines as the Eagles turned the ball over on downs.
From there, Greenbrier picked up two first downs to run out the clock. Matthew Garrett had runs of 3, 9 and 4 yards to help seal the victory.
“It was great to get a win,” Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble said. “I thought our kids played real hard. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. We were behind the chains a lot with penalties. But we just kept hanging in there. The defense played great.”
After his team fell behind, Tribble was proud of the way they found a way to win.
“I was just real pleased with the resilience that they showed and how hard we played,” he said. “We just came up with enough plays on both sides of the ball to get a victory.”
Griffin completed 18 of 30 passes for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns. McElhany caught 6 passes for 133 yards. He also rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries. Israel Guzman caught 6 passes for 79 yards.
McKissack completed 16 of 30 passes for 166 yards. Kainon Shaw rushed for 35 yards on 9 carries. Vines caught 7 passes for 101 yards.
On defense, Greenbrier’s Matthew Barnard intercepted two passes. Miles Miller had one. Hunter Wells intercepted a pass for Vilonia.
Greenbrier took a 7-0 lead on a 25-yard pass from Griffin to Guzman with 6:45 left in the first quarter. Logan Graham kicked the extra point.
The Panthers pushed their lead to 13-0 on a 57-yard pass from Griffin to McElhany with 9:25 left in the first half.
Vilonia got on the board when McKissack scored on a 1-yad run with 8:15 left in the third quarter. Isak Newman kicked the first of two extra points.
The Eagles took a 14-13 lead on a 13-yard run by Vines out of the quarterback position with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
Greenbrier hosts Siloam Springs in the 6A-West opener next Friday. Vilonia hosts Morrilton. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
