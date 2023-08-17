The Greenbrier Panthers are hoping to stay healthy with a bounce-back year in 2023.
A year ago, Greenbrier moved up to Class 6A. In order to compete, the Panthers needed to be healthy. The injury bug hit them hard. The biggest injury happened to starting quarterback Kane Griffin, who went down with an injury in Week 6.
“Things are going good,” Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble said. “I feel like we’re getting better. We have some areas that are still a work in progress. We feel good about the direction we’re headed. We are going to be a better football team than we were last year.”
A year ago, Tribble said he thought the team would struggle early but improve as the season wore on. However, the injuries led to the Panthers finishing 2-8 after winning 12 games in Class 5A in 2021.
“I thought we’d get better because we were playing a lot of young kids,” Tribble said. “We had 17 starters leave from the year before. Then with the injuries to some key people, it just didn’t happen. We kept losing guys. We didn’t improve like we thought we would. It was a very frustrating year. A lot of those guys, sophomores, who weren’t quite ready to play last year … sometimes I’d look up and there’d be six sophomores out there playing against Greenwood on defense.”
Tribble said a lot of those players grew up in the offseason.
“Watching them put on 10, 15 pounds of weight and knowing that they are the right kind of competitors and that they got some real good experience even though they might not quite have been ready for it … they all grew up,” he said. “We’ve got a lot more guys who are ready to play this year.”
A year ago when Greenbrier moved up to Class 6A, Tribble’s team wasn’t real familiar with the teams in the 6A-West conference. Things are different this season as far as that.
“They knew a little more about us,” Tribble said. “But we’ll be better and have more ways to attack them this year. I think it’s good that we’ve been through it one time.”
While Tribble is expecting big things out of Griffin, he’s battling a medical issue during fall camp. Also, backup quarterback Kane Richardson has been out with a hamstring injury.
“Kane Richardson has had a really good spring and summer and gotten better,” Tribble said. “But both of them have medical issues.”
Neither one of them played in the scrimmage game at Batesville on Monday but should be back in time for the season opener at Farmington on Aug. 25.
Also returning is running back Eli Weaver, who missed last season with an injury. As a sophomore, he rushed for 536 yards and nine touchdowns.
“He got hurt in our benefit game last year,” Tribble said. “He’s very talented. He started at outside linebacker his sophomore year. He was a big part of that good defense that we went 12-1 with. It’s great having him back because he’s a great football player and a smart football player and a real good leader.”
With the way the next cycle period is set up, starting in the fall of 2024, Greenbrier will probably move back to Class 5A. Tribble said he’s not even thinking about that.
“It’s really important to us to win a bunch of 6A games this year,” he said. “I can’t be excited about that [moving back to 5A] until we win a bunch of 6A games.”
