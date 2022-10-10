Greenbrier suffered a pair of losses at Lake Hamilton on Friday — the 6A-West game to the Wolves, 33-14, and its starting quarterback, junior Kane Griffin.
Coach Randy Tribble said Griffin’s shoulder injury was a season-ender. Sophomore Kane Richardson, who also starts on defense, went at QB before sophomore Owen Scribner took the reins.
“Owen came in, and after settling down a little bit and getting the jitters out, he did some good things,” Tribble said. “We were pleased with him.”
Scribner threw for 203 yards, completing eight of 15 passes, and two scores (80 and 82 yards to Carter McElhany, who finished with six catches for 187 yards and the two TDs.
Going forward, Tribble said both Richardson and Scribner would likely get time at QB.
“Since Kane Richardson starts on defense, he doesn’t get as much work at quarterback,” he said. “Down the road, this will help us.”
Greenbrier dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in league play. Lake Hamilton improved to 7-0 and 5-0.
“They were big and physical and a good football team,” Tribble said of the Wolves. “I knew that they were a physical style, with good-sized people. We couldn’t get a whole lot going on offense. We got beat up a little bit on the offensive side of the ball, but I thought our defense really played pretty well.”
The first quarter was scoreless until Lake Hamilton star Justin Crutchmer broke for a 69-yard run early in the second. The Wolves led at halftime, 19-0, and extended their advantage to 27-0 in the third quarter.
The Panthers cut into the deficits with Scribner’s 80-yard scoring pass to McElhany. Logan Graham kicked the extra point, 27-7. The Wolves scored again to go up 33-7 midway through the fourth quarter before Scribner found McElhany for an 82-yard score.
“They popped two long touchdown runs on us in the first half,” Tribble said. “That’s what you don’t want them doing, but they’re a good football team. Their main running back, Crutchmer, is a guy that hurts everybody. He’s really good on both sides of the ball. He made a lot of key tackles and had the two long touchdown runs against us. He’s a really tough, hard-nosed, fast football player.
“But they’re a mature, physical group. I thought our kids played hard, but we were just outmatched.”
Tribble praised the play of his defense, especially defensive end Jake Hardgrave, who finished with seven tackles and three sacks. He also had a couple of pressures and caused a fumble.
Greenbrier returns home Friday to face Russellville (3-3, 1-3). The Cyclones were picked fifth in the 6A-West, according to Hooten’s Arkansas Football’s preseason poll of league coaches. Russellville lost its first three games, to Morrilton, 13-7; Pulaski Academy, 35-17; and Little Rock Christian, 42-14, before winning its last three. The Cyclones knocked off Mountain Home, 38-28, and Siloam Springs, 55-14 before downing Van Buren last week, 28-21.
“It’s early in our prep, but they had a big win against Van Buren,” Tribble said Monday. “They’ve got them playing well. We match up with them probably a little better than the last two. We’re looking forward to getting to play at home and coming up with a plan and seeing what we can do.
“We’re looking forward to it. We need a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.