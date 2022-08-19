The Greenbrier Panthers beat Batesville 27-17 in scrimmage game Tuesday night. The teams played a regulation half of football.
“It was ugly at times, but we rallied to make some big plays,” Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble said. “We played pretty well at times too. We made some mistakes that killed drives.”
Tribble said the Panthers had a blown assignment on the first drive of the game.
“Then we had a penalty on the second drive and didn’t score on either one of those,” he said. “But, after that, we kind of got rolling. Running the ball was inconsistent. We did well throwing the ball around a little bit on screens.”
Junior quarterback Kane Griffin threw three touchdown passes. Senior receiver Carter McElhany scored on two touchdown passes. Junior tight end Lawson Worthey caught a touchdown pass. McElhany also scored a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, Tribble said his team played well at times.
“We’d look good, and it reminded me of last year,” he said. “We let a few things happen to let them score those couple of touchdowns. Overall, I thought it was really good for us. It was great to play somebody else and get it on film. We can really learn from it and get better from it.
“It was a good night, considering all of that.”
Tribble said inside linebackers played well, including sophomore Eric Huett and sophomore Parker Roberts.
“I thought they did some good things,” Tribble said. “I thought our senior defensive end, Jacob Hardgrave, looked good. HIs experience and quickness really showed. I thought Matt Barnard, another senior on defense, looked real sharp at safety.”
Tribble said Eli Ruple looked good on the offensive line.
“He’s another senior,” Tribblle said. “Miles Miller didn’t score but blocked real well and looked good with the ball in his hands. He’s a slot receiver. He looked good on offense.
“We had a lot of good who did a good job. We were a little bit inconstant, but, overall, I thought it was a good start. We’ve just got to make sure we don’t make some of those same mistakes that we made the other night. If we get those out of our system, and be a more solid football team, I think we’ll be all right.”
Greenbrier opens the season Friday at home against Farmington.
