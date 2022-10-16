GREENBRIER — Greenbrier’s foray into the 6A-West continued a tough path last Friday as the Panthers trailed 20-0 in a 41-28 loss to the Russellville Cyclones at Don Jones Stadium.
All 20 first-half points by the Cyclones were the direct result of Greenbrier turnovers.
“They gave us some different looks defensively than what we thought,” Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble said. “We weren’t blocking some things. We had throws some interceptions in the first half.”
Tribble made a change at quarterback, bringing in Kane Richardson to replace Owen Scribner, who started in place of Kane Griffin, who was injured against Lake Hamilton on Oct. 7. Richardson played some quarterback against the Wolves.
In Friday’s game with Russellville, Richardson completed 6 of 11 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. He helped the Panthers cut the deficit to one score twice in the second half.
“We went with the younger quarterback, who is a little more athletic,” Tribble said of Richardson. “He’s a better runner. We had planned to use both of them all along. We didn’t get many plays in the first half because of turnovers.”
Greenbrier finally got on the board on the first possession of the second half. Matthew Garrett scored on a two-yard run with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Eric Huett kicked the first of four extra points. The Panthers overcame two big penalties and were aided by a roughing the passer call on fourth down on the scoring drive.
Russellville pushed its leas to 27-7 when Tracy Daniels scored on a nine-yard run with 4:13 left in the third quarter.
Greenbrier got that score back when Richardson scored on a six-yard run with 2:21 left in the third quarter to make the score 27-14.
Greenbrier cut the deficit to a one-score game when Richardson broke away for a 61-yard touchdown run with 9:27 left in the game. Russeville pushed its lead to 33-21 with 5:41 left on a one-yard run by Daniels.
The Panthers wasted no time in cutting the Cyclones’ lead back to 33-28 when Richardson threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Carter McElhaney with 4:07 left. Huett’s extra point made the score 33-28.
Russellville put the game away with 2:22 left when Daniels scored on a one-yard run to make the score 41-28.
“We got a couple of big plays late in the passing game,” Tribble said. “Offensively, we played a whole lot better in the second half. Defense was probably a little bit of the opposite. I’m just proud of our kids to continue fighting when we were down.”
Greenbrier finished with 334 yards in total offense. McElhaney had six catches for 113 yards.
DA Reed completed 10 of 15 passes for 140 yards for the Cyclones. Daniels rushed for 157 yards on 28 carries.
Greenbrier will attempt to end its four-game losing streak when the Panthers play at Pulaski Academy.
