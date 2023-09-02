GREENBRIER — The Greenbrier Panthers used a balanced attack in beating the Vilonia Eagles 39-6 to win the Judge’s Cup for the fourth consecutive season at John Hawks Memorial Field on Friday night.
Greenbrier (1-1) finished with 420 total yards. The Panthers had 216 yards rushing and 204 yards passing. Sophomore running back Enoch Assan finished with 89 yards rushing on 15 carries. He also scored touchdowns on runs of 4 and 11 yards.
Quarterback Kane Griffin, who played defense during the game, completed 10 of 14 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Kane Richardson completed 8 of 13 passes for 109 yards.
Miles Miller caught seven passes for 65 yards.
“It was great to get a win,” Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble said. “I’m proud of our team. I thought we really improved in a bunch of areas from Game 1 to Game 2. I’m proud of our improvement and how hard we played. We eliminated a bunch of mistakes to get the win.”
Greenbrier jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half. Assan scored his first touchdown on a four-yard run with 1:50 left in the first quarter. It was the end of the Panthers’ second possession. Logan Graham kicked the first of three made extra points.
After trading several possessions, Greenbrier made the score 14-0 when Eli Weaver scored on a 16-yard run with 7:21 left in the first half.
Greenbrier’s next possession started when Jace Harp intercepted Vilonia quarterback Carter Massey at the Eagles’ 28. Four plays later, Greenbrier’s Parker Roberts scored on a two-yard run with 4:03 left in the first half.
Vilonia would not go away. Cadien Gipson caught a screen pass from Massey and rumbled 56 yards to the Greenbrier 1.
After going backwards for a couple of plays, Massey scored on a three-yard run with 1:24 left to make the score 21-6.
Greenbrier took control of the game back on the first possession of the second half. The Panthers drove 83 yards in 11 plays with Griffin scoring on a 12-yard run with 7:39 left in the third quarter to make the score 27-6.
Greenbrier’s other two touchdowns came on a 30-yard pass from Griffin to Salter Malhan with 26 seconds left in the third quarter and an 11-yard run by Assan with 11:39 left in the game.
Tribble was proud of his defense.
“I thought they were really solid,” he said. “They really got after the ball. I thought our D line did a really good job. We played two groups. It’s good to have some depth with those guys. They can stay fresh a little bit. I thought everybody over there played well.”
Tribble said his two quarterbacks were effective in the victory.
“Both guys made some plays,” he said. “I thought both of them executed pretty good. They both can execute better. We’re pleased with our quarterback play. I know it’s going to get better.”
Tribble was also pleased with the running of Assan.
“We knew he had some really good skills,” Tribble said. “We just need him to get a little more familiar with our offense. When you hand him the ball, he knows what to do. We just need him to know what to do on other things.”
Vilonia opens 5A-Central play this Friday at Morrilton. Greenbrier opens 6A-West play at Siloam Springs.
