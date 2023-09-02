GREENBRIER — The Greenbrier Panthers used a balanced attack in beating the Vilonia Eagles 39-6 to win the Judge’s Cup for the fourth consecutive season at John Hawks Memorial Field on Friday night.

Greenbrier (1-1) finished with 420 total yards. The Panthers had 216 yards rushing and 204 yards passing. Sophomore running back Enoch Assan finished with 89 yards rushing on 15 carries. He also scored touchdowns on runs of 4 and 11 yards.

