GREENBRIER — Leading 29-20 at the halftime, the Greenbrier Panthers found another gear and reeled off a 29-7 run over the final 24 minutes to pull away for a 58-27 triumph over Van Buren on Friday night at Don Jones Stadium, remaining unbeaten in the 6A-West at 2-0.

The first session of play saw the visitors with the early 14-10 advantage as junior Cameron Keller reached the end zone on a 10-yard run before the hosts answered back with a rushing touchdown of their own on a five-yard touchdown from senior Elijah Weaver to knot it up at 7-all. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.