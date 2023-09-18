GREENBRIER — Leading 29-20 at the halftime, the Greenbrier Panthers found another gear and reeled off a 29-7 run over the final 24 minutes to pull away for a 58-27 triumph over Van Buren on Friday night at Don Jones Stadium, remaining unbeaten in the 6A-West at 2-0.
The first session of play saw the visitors with the early 14-10 advantage as junior Cameron Keller reached the end zone on a 10-yard run before the hosts answered back with a rushing touchdown of their own on a five-yard touchdown from senior Elijah Weaver to knot it up at 7-all.
The Pointers reclaimed the lead after senior Bryce Perkins found an open Weston Wilcox for a score, leading to Panther junior Logan Graham coming through with a 27-yard field goal to cut the deficit down to four.
Greenbrier took their first lead of the night after junior quarterback Kane Richardson called his own number and weaved his way through for a nine-yard touchdown through the ground game, eventually finding junior tight end Eric Huett on an 11-yard connection for six more midway through the second quarter to make it 22-14.
The Pointers drew to within two after junior Jadyn Johnson crossed the plain for a score, coming up short on a two-point conversion try as the Panthers gave themselves some breathing room before heading into the locker room on a 65-yard touchdown strike from senior QB Kane Griffin to fellow senior and wide receiver Miles Miller, adding on a Graham PAT to bring the score to 29-20.
The home team wasted no time getting back up on the scoreboard, opening the second half with a 14-0 run after Griffin delivered on five-yard and 24-yard touchdown completions to Miller, sprinkling on an extra two to widen the advantage to 23 points at 43-20.
With under a minute to go in the third frame, Perkins completed a five-yard touchdown pass to junior Trenton Cooley for Van Buren’s final score of the game before the Panthers put it to rest after Richardson dialed it in to Miller for his fourth touchdown catch while sophomore Enoch Assan got in on the action with a six-yard rush for a touchdown of his own to bring the final tally to 58-27.
“I thought our kids played real hard and had really been locked in all week and prepared well,” said Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble. “I’m really proud of our team for getting that win and bouncing back from the loss that Van Buren dealt us last year. It’s been a great feeling to see how much we have improved.”
Griffin completed 11 passes for 249 yards with three touchdowns while also tacking on 76 rushing yards on ten carries, shouldering the quarterback load alongside Richardson, who finished with five completions for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Miller joined his classmate Griffin in reaching the 200-yard plateau by racking up nine receptions for 219 yards to go with four touchdowns. Sophomore Salter Mahan became the third Panther to hit triple digits in the yards category after returning four kickoffs for 107 total yards.
“They had great nights,” said Tribble of his senior leaders. “Van Buren tried to play Miles man-to-man all night and it was just a bad matchup for them. They couldn’t cover him. Kane Griffin had a great night throwing and running the ball as well. We are really proud of those guys but proud of the whole crew and the great effort that everyone showed.”
Junior Eric Huett had five total tackles for the Panther defense, getting help with interceptions from Harp and Simpson as well as Pavatt’s fumble recovery.
Van Buren, who falls to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in league play, were paced by Perkins’ 217 passing yards and two touchdowns. Cooley collected seven receptions for 91 receptions to pair with one touchdown.
Since falling to Farmington 37-27 in a Week 0 showdown, the Panthers have outscored their opposition by a 147-54 margin over the course of their three-game winning streak, including a Week 1 triumph over Vilonia (39-6) and a Week 2 triumph over Siloam Springs (50-21), having already eclipsed their 2022 win total of two.
“These guys that are playing were on the team last year and were young and things didn’t go well,” Tribble said. “They are good ballplayers and have the right kind of stuff in them and they work real hard. We are getting better each week, growing and becoming what we thought they could be.”
Greenbrier receives a bye week before facing their biggest test of the 2023 season in defending Class 6A state runner-up Greenwood, who will take a 4-0 mark into next Friday night’s bout from Sebastian County. The Bulldogs are ranked first in all of Class 6A, defeating Siloam Springs 55-14 recently while holding a 208-42 scoring advantage in their first four contests.
“They have a great program over there and I have the utmost respect for them and what they do,” added Tribble. “They produce really good football players year after year. We are looking forward to the challenge and seeing how we handle it.”
