The Greenbrier Panthers are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, going 12-1.
The Panthers started the season 12-0 before falling to eventual state champion Pulaski Academy 38-28 in the Class 5A state semifinals.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Greenbrier Panthers are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, going 12-1.
The Panthers started the season 12-0 before falling to eventual state champion Pulaski Academy 38-28 in the Class 5A state semifinals.
They are having to replace 22 seniors, with 17 starting positions being held by seniors, so longtime coach Randy Tribble said his team is using the summer months to get ready for the 2022 season.
“It was really a special season,” Tribble said. “Because of the experience and senior leadership, we know the younger kids are going to end up being really good football players.”
The Panthers have participated in two team camps since the dead period ended two weeks ago.
“It showed us that we’ve got a long ways to go,” Tribble said. “We’ve got a lot of ways that we can improve. We’ve got good film on both of those team camps. So, it’s a really good teaching situation. We do some really good things, but we’re inconsistent. We’ve got a lot of inexperienced players. But, I think they are improving daily, and we’re excited about the progress we’ve made.
“It’s encouraging to see film and see some good things. When we mess up, you know it’s stuff that can be corrected. It’s been positive.”
Greenbrier played in three 7-on-7 tournaments before the dead period.
“There were good things that came out of that too,” Tribble said. “The kids are working hard and have a good attitude. If you do that, you’ve got a chance to keep getting better. That gives you hope.”
Tribble said the players returning are “coachable.”
“They are hard workers and pay attention,” he said. “We’ll continue to get better.”
The Panthers are moving up to Class 6A and will play in the 6A-West with Siloam Springs, Greenwood, Lake Hamilton, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian and Mountain Home.
“We’re moving into a new league … there are a lot of unknowns out there,” Tribble said. “But all we can do is get better every day.”
Tribble said the 6A-West will be a good challenge.
“We haven’t played any of those people in a while,” he said. “There is a lot of unknown out there. We know it’s a step up. Teams have better depth. We know it’s going to be tough. We’ve been in the 5A-West the whole time I’ve been here — 14 years.
“We’re kinda starting over on that. But they don’t know us either. It works both ways. But it’s fun and exciting. I know we’ve got the right kind of kids. They are going to grow up and get better as the season goes.”
Greenbrier opens the season Aug. 26 at home against Farmington. They travel to Vilonia on Sept. 2 before hosting Siloam Springs in the 6A-West opener on Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.