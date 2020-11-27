Playing their fourth game in seven days, Central Baptist College men’s basketball hosted the Royals of Ecclesia College tonight at Reddin Fieldhouse. CBC (4-2) trailed only once and led by as many as 35, cruising to a 101-68 win over EC (1-5).
Jordan Parker (SR/Lafayette, La.) had a historic night from beyond the arc while Tedrick Wolfe (SR/DeWitt, Ark.) and Zach Hudson (SR/Jackson, Miss.) also were in double figures scoring. Hudson led the way in rebounds while DeAndre Barton (SR/Hephzibah, Ga.) had eight assists.
Mustang notes
Parker had a career-high 29 points on a program-record tying nine threes
Wolfe had a career-high as well, finishing with 27 points on 11-16 from the floor
Hudson finished with 18 points and nine rebounds
Barton had eight assists
CBC shot 58 percent from the field for the game, including 64 percent in the second half, also posting 37 percent from beyond the arc
CBC outrebounded the Royals 38-26 and forced 24 turnovers, leading to 34 points
Royal notes
Deondre Phillips had 24 points to lead EC
Nicholas Coble had five rebounds
Phillips also posted a team-best four assists
Up next
CBC is done with games until Dec. 11, when they head to Jonesboro for an exhibition against Arkansas State. Tipoff from First National Bank Arena is slated for 7 p.m. and you can find coverage of the game if you like and follow @gocbcmustangs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and find CBC Athletics on YouTube.
