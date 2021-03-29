March 21 was Super Sunday at Oaklawn for Sara Patterson, who manages Cedar Run Farm, a 200-acre foaling and layup facility just west of Hot Springs in Pearcy.
Cedar Run owns Moonshine Mullin, a millionaire Grade 1 winner who stands at nearby Lake Hamilton Equine Associates. In last Sunday’s second race, Moonshine Mullin was represented by the top four finishers in the $20,000 maiden-claiming event for Arkansas-breds at 1 1/16 miles. About an hour later, Patterson recorded her first career victory as an owner when favored Longntall, a 4-year-old homebred daughter of Moonshine Mullin, broke her maiden by 12 lengths in the fourth race for $10,000 Arkansas-bred filly and mare claimers at 1 1/16 miles. Longntall paid $4.20.
On the excitement scale, Patterson called the results, essentially, a dead-heat.
Patterson, 35, is the daughter of Randy Patterson, who owns Cedar Run and campaigned Moonshine Mullin for his final seven career starts with trainer Randy Morse after claiming the horse for $40,000 in November 2013 at Remington Park.
Moonshine Mullin, by Albert the Great, won his final five career starts, including three races at the 2014 Oaklawn meeting and the $300,000 Alysheba Stakes (G2) and $500,000 Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) that summer at Churchill Downs.
Patterson and Morse also hit another home run with Kate’s Main Man, who won the $100,000 Essex Handicap for older horses in 2011 at Oaklawn, roughly a year after being claimed for $35,000. They won the $100,000 Fifth Season Stakes for older horses in 2016 at Oaklawn with Street Strategy, who Patterson also now stands at Lake Hamilton Equine.
Following Moonshine Mullin’s retirement from racing, he became one of the building blocks for Cedar Run, which the Pattersons began developing approximately seven years ago to target the Arkansas breeding program.
Longntall is from the first crop of Moonshine Mullin and marked the fifth career starter for Sara Patterson (all at the 2021 Oaklawn meeting).
Patterson said Longntall was the first “Moonshine baby” foaled at Cedar Run, adding she delivered the bay daughter of Smokin Reward.
Longntall is one of two horses Patterson owns. The other is Tallandlong, a 3-year-old full sister to Longntall who has two runner-up finishes at the meet. Tallandlong is entered in Thursday’s fifth race at Oaklawn. Both horses are with trainer Johnny Ortiz.
Longntall, who broke her maiden in her third lifetime start, is named after Patterson’s close friend, Oaklawn horsemen’s bookkeeper Terri Hoffrogge. She is 5-11.
Patterson said Smokin Reward is one of “8-10” mares Cedar Runs owns. Smokin Reward also has a 2-year-old Moonshine Mullin colt, Smokin Boots, and an unnamed yearling colt by Hightail. Patterson said Smokin Reward may go to a Kentucky stallion this year. Longntall is her first foal.
Patterson was raised in Anthony, Kan., a small town about 50 miles southwest of Wichita, and said she was introduced to racing, and, ultimately, ownership, through her father.
Patterson said she plans to slowly grow her two-horse stable, primarily with Arkansas-breds. Patterson said her father probably has 15 horses at Oaklawn, the bulk with Morse.
Patterson said because Cedar Run isn’t set up for breeding and focuses on foaling and broodmare care, Moonshine Mullin and Street Strategy stand at Lake Hamilton Equine. They return to Cedar Run after breeding season, roughly mid-February-late June.
Moonshine Mullin and Street Strategy both stand for $1,000.
